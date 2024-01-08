Gonzaga women climb to No. 16 in Associated Press Top 25

From staff reports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs climbed two spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

GU, led by Brynna Maxwell’s 21 points, won at Portland 74-53 on Thursday in its only game last week.

The Zags, who play host to Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary’s this week, have won eight straight games.

South Carolina remained No. 1 in the poll and is one of three unbeaten teams left. No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Baylor are the others. Iowa climbed to No. 3.