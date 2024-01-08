Hezbollah says top commander killed as tensions with Israel grow

By John Bowker and Dana Khraiche Bloomberg News

Hezbollah said a senior commander was killed in south Lebanon, amid rising concerns the war between Israel and Hamas will escalate into a wider Middle Eastern conflict.

The Iran-backed militant group said Wissam Taweel was killed in the fight against Israel, without giving further information. AFP said Israel struck the car he was in.

The death came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the region to calm tensions. On Sunday, he warned that “a moment of profound tension” in the Middle East could “easily” turn into a wider conflict. He is due in Israel later on Monday.

The Middle East and shipping markets have been roiled by attacks carried out by the Houthis — also backed by Iran — on vessels around the Red Sea, ostensibly in support of Hamas. Those have led the U.S. and its allies to contemplate striking targets in Yemen, where the Houthi rebels are based.

More Bellicose

Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire daily since the main conflict in Gaza began on Oct. 7. While those skirmishes on Israel’s northern border have yet to escalate into a full-blown conflict, senior Israeli political figures have become more bellicose in the past month.

Taweel is the second Hezbollah commander Israel has targeted in Lebanon within a week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday visited northern Israel, where about 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate from their homes. Hezbollah, which like Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the U.S., is making a mistake, he said.

“We will do everything to restore security to the north and allow your families — because many of you are from here — to return home,” Netanyahu said. “We will do whatever is necessary. Of course, we prefer that this be done without a wide-ranging campaign, but that will not stop us.”

Israeli officials have said time is running out for a diplomatic resolution with Hezbollah.

The U.S. has been trying to prevent the conflict in Gaza turning into a regional war that could further drag in Washington. So far, it’s sent aircraft carriers to the area and intercepted missiles and drones fired at Israel by the Houthis. U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq have come under attack more frequently from Iranian proxy groups since Oct. 7.

Hamas, another militant group supported by Iran, blamed Israel for the killing of a top leader in Beirut last week. Israel has said it will target Hamas leaders wherever they are and in recent weeks has been accused of killing Palestinian and Iranian commanders in the West Bank and Syria.

The Israeli shekel, after rallying in November and December on signals the war would largely be contained to Gaza, has started weakening again. It fell 0.6% to 3.7 per dollar as of 6:30 p.m. in Tel Aviv, extending its loss this year to 2.3%, the worst performance among around 150 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Some of that reverse came after an interest-rate cut on Jan. 1.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. More than 22,000 have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since Israel responded with a bombardment and ground invasion, according to its Hamas-run health ministry.