Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors block Manhattan bridges and tunnel

By Liam Quigley and Evan Simko-Bednarski New York Daily News

Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked bridges and tunnels into Manhattan Monday morning, paralyzing rush hour traffic and sparking over 100 arrests.

Protestors blocked the Brooklyn Bridge roadway with arms linked in concrete-filled tires and PVC pipes.

“You’re blocking traffic, you’re going to be arrested if you don’t leave,” said an NYPD officer addressing the protestors through a megaphone.

In a post on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — the city’s office of emergency management warned commuters to expect delays on Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges and to seek alternate routes.

Video circulating on social media showed protestors on the Ari Halberstam Memorial Ramp onto the Brooklyn Bridge, chanting “Free, free Palestine!” while blocking Brooklyn-bound traffic.

The ramp is named for the 16-year-old victim of an antisemitic shooting spree that took place on the bridge in 1994.

Across town at the Holland Tunnel, Port Authority cops said protestors began blocking the New Jersey-bound tube around 9:30 a.m.

Chanting “Israel bombs, USA pays,” the protestors blocked traffic for more than an hour.

Port Authority police cleared the tunnel entrance around 10:40 a.m. after arresting 120 people, a Port spokesperson said.

The protestors continued chanting from a pen on the roadside before being loaded into an MTA bus by police.

That bus, a requisitioned M20 trailed by multiple PAPD vehicles, was seen stuck in traffic on Canal St. shortly after 11 a.m., likely due to the ongoing protests at the Manhattan Bridge.