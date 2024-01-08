Prep roundup: JuJu Ervin scores season-high to lead North Central boys; Addison Wells Morrison paces Mead girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

North Central 69, Ridgeline 57: JuJu Ervin scored a season-high 23 points with seven blocked shots and nine rebounds and the Wolfpack (10-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (10-2, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jacori Ervin and Eli Williams added 15 points apiece for NC. Easton Amend led Ridgeline with 15 points and Caden Andreas had 14.

Mt. Spokane 75, Ferris 50: Ryan Lafferty and Nalu Vargas scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Wildcats (10-2, 2-0) topped the Saxons (4-8, 0-2). Bode Gardner and Sam Davidson contributed 10 points apiece for Mt. Spokane. Dylan Skaife scored 16 points and Sam Markham had 14 for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 47, Mead 35: Parker Pincock scored 15 points, Paolo Murray added 11 and the Tigers (8-4, 1-1) tamed the visiting Panthers (6-6, 0-2). Nash Dunham led Mead with eight points.

Girls basketball

Mead 80, Lewis and Clark 54: Addison Wells Morrison scored 22 points, Teryn Gardner and Gracie Wenkheimer added 18 points apiece and the visiting Panthers (10-1, 2-0) beat the Tigers (7-5, 1-1). Lindsey Zimmerman scored 12 points and four players contributed nine for LC.

Ridgeline 52, North Central 45: Emma Myers led a balanced attack with 10 points and the visiting Falcons (6-6, 1-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-11, 0-2). Shalene Ervin led NC with 16 points.

Ferris 74, Mt. Spokane 68: Estella Moffitt scored 22 points and the Saxons (6-5, 2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-10, 0-2). Ellie Gurule had 12 points and Grace Walsh added 12 for Ferris. Sloane Gardner paced Mt. Spokane with 24 points.