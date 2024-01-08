Snow expected in Lower Columbia this week, blizzard conditions at higher elevations

Brennen Kauffman, The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Jan. 8—Snow is forecasted to fall across Cowlitz County and the Pacific Northwest this week, ranging from a light fall around Longview to blizzard conditions in the heights of the Cascade Mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for elevations above 3,000 feet in the Washington and Oregon Cascades, between Tuesday morning and 4 p.m. Wednesday, as part of the region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In Cowlitz County, the heavy snow is expected north and east of Cougar heading into the Mount St. Helens area.

Meteorologist Jonathan Liu from the weather service office in Portland said the blizzard conditions involve both a heavy amount of snow and winds that will reduce visibility in the mountains. Liu said it was uncommon that the visibility got bad enough in Southwest Washington to trigger the blizzard warning.

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies,” Liu said. “Don’t make the trip if you can help it at all, and if you do, make sure someone knows where you’re going and you have a winter travel kit.”

The Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center at Coldwater, which sits around 3,100 feet above sea level, received 10 inches of snow over the weekend. According to its Facebook page, the center was open to visitors Sunday but expected to “really get buried” this week.

Areas at 1,500 feet or above are under a winter storm warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Homes in those areas could have a risk of power outages and hazardous weather as snow builds up over the course of the week.

In the lower elevation cities like Longview, Liu said the city could see a dusting of snow Tuesday night as the overnight temperatures get close to freezing.

The bigger snow effects around Longview are expected to start Thursday and continue through the weekend. The current weather forecast lists a chance of rain or snow every day from Thursday to Sunday and overnight temperatures in the 20s beginning on Friday night.

More details and predictions about the later snowfall will come over the next few days. Liu said the snow forecasts are most accurate within 72 hours.

The Pacific Northwest’s snow forecast is one of several major storm systems hitting the U.S. this week. A blizzard in the Midwest centered around Kansas and a mix of snow and freezing rain in the Northeast.