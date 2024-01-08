The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Tickets are on sale for Jurassic Quest at the Spokane Convention Center

David Pike lifts an Edmontosaurus into position on his forklift as the Jurassic Quest exhibit takes shape Sept. 21, 2017, at the Spokane Convention Center. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5440
David Pike lifts an Edmontosaurus into position on his forklift as the Jurassic Quest exhibit takes shape Sept. 21, 2017, at the Spokane Convention Center. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)

Jurassic Quest will return March 1-3 at the Spokane Convention Center.

Raptor aficionados can walk among the herd of photorealistic dinosaurs as they trek through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that dominated the Earth.

There will be ridable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, including a fossil dig and actual fossils, such as T. rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dino skull. There will be a “Triceratots” soft play area for young children, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and photo opportunities.

There will also be an expanded excavation station and more Jurassic-themed rides. Jurassic Quest is introducing “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where fledgling paleontologists can examine dinos.