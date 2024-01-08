UW offense runs out of answers in national championship loss to Michigan

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

HOUSTON – It’s easy to identify all of the individual points where Washington could have quit.

When Michigan running back Donovan Edwards rumbled along the left sideline for an untouched 41-yard touchdown to start the game, the Huskies could have cratered, stunned and incinerated on a national stage. When Edwards ran into Wolverine offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, collected himself and added a 46-yard touchdown trot on the following drive, the Huskies could have buried their heads, dropped their helmets and headed home.

When quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made an uncharacteristic mistake, missing a wide-open Rome Odunze for a possible touchdown on fourth-and-7 with a 17-3 deficit … UW could have definitively folded.

No, No. 2 Washington (14-1) didn’t quit inside NRG Stadium on Monday night.

But that’s crummy consolation.

In a 34-13 loss in the national championship game to No. 1 Michigan (15-0), the Huskies were bludgeoned and battered early. And despite being afforded opportunities, UW’s previously explosive offense finally ran out of available answers.

An emotional Kalen DeBoer, who witnessed just his third loss as a UW coach, gave his team an uplifting message following a crushing loss.

“I just told them that, I didn’t really know what to say because it wasn’t what we planned on,” DeBoer told ESPN’s Molly McGrath. “I think the thing that I wanted them to make sure they knew was even though this wasn’t what we feel was gonna happen, they’ve restored UW football and they’ve made a city proud, they’ve made a fan base proud, they’ve made alumni proud, and most of all they showed what they’re made of.

“Obviously (there are) a lot of tears. … We understand the sun does come up tomorrow. These memories we have and this journey we’ve been on is special. We’re different. I really believe that. Just built different. And you know, there’s a lot we can build on for the years to come.”

Unsurprisingly, Michigan’s running game was merciless and methodical, amassing 209 rushing yards with 12.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Senior standout Blake Corum accelerated for a 59-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter, en route to 133 yards and 6.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns overall.

But after a disastrous opening stanza, UW’s defense suddenly stiffened – forcing three punts and a turnover on downs, while surrendering a single field goal in Michigan’s next seven drives. Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio each turned in critical pass breakups to smother Michigan marches, while linebacker Carson Bruener leveled Corum for a 1-yard loss on third-and-2 to force a third-quarter punt.

And while UW’s defense was miraculously resuscitated, its offense crept closer. On fourth-and-goal from the 3 with 46 seconds left in the second quarter, Penix took a shotgun snap, pointed out a defensive holding penalty on Odunze … and found Jalen McMillan over the middle for a touchdown instead.

The Wolverines entered the locker room with an underwhelming 17-10 lead, despite outgaining the Huskies 290 to 160.

UW also received the ball to start the second half, with an opportunity to tie the game.

That opportunity evaporated.

On the first play of the third quarter, Penix was pressured and unfurled a duck that cornerback Will Johnson dived to juggle and intercept along the sideline. The Wolverines added an uninspiring 38-yard field goal seven plays (and 12 yards) later.

Which added to a developing – and, for this team, atypical – theme:

While UW’s defense put the Huskies in position to win, its offense couldn’t answer.

That was the case on third-and-4 early in the fourth quarter, when running back Will Nixon dropped a sure conversion on his own 33-yard line. It was also the case on UW’s next drive, when a questionable holding penalty on right tackle Roger Rosengarten negated a fluttering 32-yard completion from Penix to Odunze.

Against college football’s premier defense, UW needed Penix to provide another immaculate performance, to lift his Huskies to their first national championship since 1991. The Huskies needed their wide receivers to manhandle Michigan’s defensive backs, and running back Dillon Johnson to deliver despite an array of injuries.

But when it mattered most, UW’s offense couldn’t match Michigan.

And its defense couldn’t hold.

With 7 minutes, 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Corum capped a five-play, 71-yard drive by shaking off an Alphonzo Tuputala tackle and barreling in for a 12-yard touchdown. Trailing 27-13, Penix finally found Odunze for a 44-yard strike. But a Penix prayer on fourth-and-13 was then intercepted by nickelback Mike Sainristil, who wove around Huskies for an 81-yard return. Corum added a 7-yard score two plays later.

In his final collegiate game, Penix completed 27 of 51 passes and threw for 255 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Michigan’s Corum and Edwards (104 yards, 17.3 yards per carry, 2 TD) each crossed the century mark.

A 21-game winning streak ended one game shy of eternity.

While UW didn’t quit on Monday night, its offense couldn’t rise to the occasion.