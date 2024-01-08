Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 10): A welcome return to WCC play, improved NET rankings and a look back at the 1999 ‘Reunion’

A return to West Coast Conference basketball came at an ideal time for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Coming in with just three wins in its last five games, GU rolled past Pepperdine and San Diego last week.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Zags big man Richard Fox discuss the undefeated week, the latest NET rankings (where GU climbed nine spots to No. 45) and recent NCAA bracket projections (with GU seeded anywhere from sixth to 11th).

The pair chat about “The Reunion,” last Friday’s Northwest Passages event that celebrated Gonzaga’s first Elite Eight team.

They also look ahead to Thursday’s game at Santa Clara, which could provide a good conference test.

Catch the episode here. It’s also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.