50 years ago in Expo history: Promising signs for the fair’s success were mounting, along with a new exhibitor focused on women

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The National Organization for Women (NOW) was preparing plans for an Expo symposium on women and the environment.

Proposed topics included “Exploring Alternate Lifestyles,” “Exploring Alternate Energy Sources: Woman as Consumer” and “Women in Technology.”

Marion Moos of NOW said her organization was pursuing a $50,000 grant to fund the symposium.

In other Expo news, the Chronicle cited a promising trend: Inquiries about Spokane lodging were topping 1,000 per day, which indicated “tremendous interest” in the fair.

Also, advance ticket sales already topped $2.6 million. These trends helped alleviate the lingering concerns that Spokane would throw a giant party and nobody would come.

From 100 years ago: The Ku Klux Klan was behind a proposed Washington state initiative that would have banned all private religious schools in the state.

It was modeled after a notorious measure backed by the KKK in Oregon that passed the year before. It was widely seen as an attack on Catholic schools.

“It threatens to plunge this state into a bitter religious and racial war,” said the bill’s principal opponent in Olympia.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1793: The first hot-air balloon flight in the U.S. lifts off in Philadelphia, piloted by French inventor Jean-Pierre Blanchard, who pioneered flight by gas balloon.

1861: Mississippi secedes from the Union amid the Civil War.

1947: Twenty-two-year-old Elizabeth “Betty” Short, aka the Black Dahlia, is last seen alive. Short would be found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Jan. 15. The investigation into her slaying would go cold.