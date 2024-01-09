Prep roundup: Shane Skidmore leads University boys over Central Valley; Gillian Bears paces Gonzaga Prep girls past Cheney

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball

4A/3A

University 62, Central Valley 48: Shane Skidmore scored 21 points, AJ Wolfe added 14 and the Titans (7-5, 2-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-10, 0-2). Orland Axton led CV with 16 points.

Gonzaga Prep 71, Cheney 59: Nate Christy scored 18 points, Dylynn Groves had 17 and the visiting Bullpups (9-4, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (6-6, 1-1). Henry Sandberg added 14 points for G-Prep. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 27 points.

2A

Pullman 83, East Valley 49: Champ Powaukee scored 19 points with four three-pointers and the visiting Greyhounds (6-5, 0-1) beat the Knights (4-7, 1-0). Caleb Northcroft had 14 points and Austin Hunt added 12 for Pullman. Michael Martin scored 12 points for East Valley.

West Valley 61, Clarkston 51: Ben Fried scored 28 points, and the visiting Eagles (11-0, 1-0) beat the Bantams (6-5, 0-1). Parker Munns added 11 points for West Valley. Carter Steinwand led Clarkston with 13 points.

NEA

Medical Lake 65, Deer Park 56: Mavrick Rasmussen scored 16 points and the Cardinals (3-9, 2-2) beat the visiting Stags (4-8, 1-3). Cooper Rich led Deer Park with 13 points.

Freeman 68, Riverside 62: Colton Wells scored 24 points, Tanner Goldsmith added 20 and the Scotties (11-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Rams (7-4, 3-1). Jacob Graham led Riverside with 29 points.

Lakeside 80, Colville 34: Calvin Mikkelsen scored 24 points and the visiting Eagles (4-9, 3-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-10, 1-3).

Northeast 2B

Reardan 60, Upper Columbia Academy 35: Rysen Soliday scored 21 points and the Screaming Eagles (7-6, 4-4) beat the visiting Lions (0-6, 0-6).

Northwest Christian 58, St. George’s 46: Asher West scored 22 points, Avi West added 15 and the visiting Crusaders (7-6, 5-2) beat the Dragons (9-5, 6-2). Shawn Jones led StG with 20 points.

Kettle Falls 77, Chewelah 53: Zane Edwards scored 33 points and the visiting Bulldogs (12-2, 7-2) beat the Cougars (5-9, 0-8). Ryan McMillen led Chewelah with 24 points.

Liberty 60, Davenport 54: Jack Wilson scored 16 points and the Lancers (6-5, 4-3) beat the visiting Gorillas (4-8, 3-4). Lincoln Foland and Thomas Domrese added 10 points apiece for Liberty. Jaeger Jacobsen scored 18 points and Caige Colbert had 15 for Davenport.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 82, Valley Christian 53: Grant Denison scored 18 points, Andrew Moyer added 15 and Wellpinit (10-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Panthers (4-7, 1-4).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 49, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43: Kallen Maioho scored 19 points, Eli Katich added 14 and the Wildcats (7-2, 6-1) beat the visiting (3-9, 3-4). Josh Booker scored 19 points for ACH.

Springdale 68, Chesterton Academy 40: The Chargers (8-4, 4-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-8, 0-6).

Southeast 1B

Asotin 55, Garfield-Palouse 36: The Panthers (7-6, 2-5) beat the visiting Vikings (8-4, 3-2).

Nonleague

Odessa 63, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 42: The Tigers (5-5) beat the visiting Eagles (2-5).

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 63, Cheney 39: Gillian Bears scored 25 points and the visiting Bullpups (9-3, 0-2) beat the Blackhawks (3-9, 0-2). Aylah Cornwall scored 11 points and Quinn Pederson added 10 for G-Prep. Macey Richards led Cheney with 21 points.

Central Valley 63, University 49: The visiting Bears (9-3, 2-0) downed the Titans (5-7, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

2A

Clarkston 81, West Valley 37: Ella Leavitt and Kendall Wallace scored 18 points apiece and the Bantams (11-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (4-7, 0-1). Eloise Teasely added 12 points for Clarkston. Chloe Deharo scored 21 points for West Valley.

Pullman 61, East Valley 31: Ryli Bednar scored 21 points and the visiting Greyhounds (2-9, 1-0) beat the Knights (0-11, 0-1).

NEA

Freeman 71, Riverside 43: Taylee Phelps scored 27 points, and the Scotties (7-6, 2-3) beat the visiting Rams (2-10, 0-4). Avery Gass added 12 points for Freeman. Kaylee Winterroth scored 19 points for Riverside.

Lakeside 67, Colville 53: Ayanna Tobeck scored 15 points, Macy Cummings added 12 and the visiting Eagles (11-2, 4-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (8-3, 3-1). Brook-Lynn Martin scored 19 points for Colville.

Deer Park 71, Medical Lake 23: Brooklyn Coe led four in double figures with 15 points and the Stags (13-0, 4-0) beat the Cardinals (9-3, 2-2). Ashlan Bryant scored 14 points, Emma Bryant had 13 and Kaylee Scott added 12 for Deer Park.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 52, Davenport 31: Kendall Denny scored 15 points, Jordyn Jeske added 13 and the Lancers (9-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (6-4, 4-3). Clare Lathrope scored 13 points for Davenport.

Reardan 73, Upper Columbia Academy 10: Rylynn Green and Tenice Waters scored 15 points apiece, Lillie Whitman added 12 and the Screaming Eagles (9-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Lions (0-5, 0-5).

Kettle Falls 60, Chewelah 51: Ella Johnson scored 22 points, Annaka Edwards added 13 and the visiting Bulldogs (7-7, 3-6) beat the Cougars (5-8, 1-7). Brooke Bennett scored 15 points for Chewelah.

Northeast 1B

Curlew 48, Republic 29: Annika Baker scored 24 points and the Cougars (12-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Tigers (7-6, 3-4). Alison Koch-Booher scored nine points for Republic.

Inchelium 51, Northport 36: Persephonie Ste. Marie scored 11 points and the visiting Hornets (8-4, 5-1) beat the Mustangs (4-10, 2-5). Hailey Peone scored 24 points for Northport.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 47, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42: Naomi Molitor and Beth Okamoto scored 13 points apiece and the visiting Warriors (6-5, 6-1) beat the Wildcats (8-1, 5-1). Brystal Nielsen led WCK with 17 points.

Nonleague

Garfield-Palouse 50, Asotin 32: Morgan Lentz scored 14 points, Kyra Brantner added 11 and Elena Flansburg had 10 and the visiting Vikings (6-5, 4-2) beat the Panthers (3-9, 1-6). Izzy Dougan scored 13 points for Asotin.

Wrestling

Mead 65, Lewis and Clark 6: Ben Jaime (120), Tyler Vandeventer (144) and Austin Frederick (285) each earned pins for Mead. Kadyn Norris (132) earned a pin for Lewis and Clark.

Clarkston 42, Rogers 42: Colby Valdez (120), Dawson Bailey (132), Bodee Thivierge (144) and Grant Stevens (190) each earned pins for Clarkston, which won by a tiebreaker for total match points.