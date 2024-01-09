Warmer temperatures spare Spokane from big snow, but some areas hammered with poor road conditions, power outages

From staff reports

Warmer conditions after midnight softened the blow of a winter storm in Spokane overnight, but travel conditions remain treacherous, particularly in higher elevations.

Snow covered Lookout Pass as of 7 a.m. and conditions were rated as “poor” by the Idaho Department of Transportation. In the Cascades, 19 inches had fallen on Snoqualmie Pass and chains are required for all vehicles unless are were all-wheel drive, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Lookout Pass ski area reported 9 inches of snow overnight, and Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park reported 10 inches in the last 24 hours.

in Kootenai County, the Lakeland and the Kootenai school districts announced that classes were cancelled Tuesday.

In Spokane County, Deer Park, Liberty and Reardan-Edwall reported two-hour delays.

State Highway 206, the highway leading up to Mount Spokane, was closed at milepost 8 to the summit about 4:15 a.m. as a result of multiple trees blocking the road, according to a Department of Transportation news release and social media posts. The department said that about a dozen trees and power lines were blocking the road and that crews needed to wait until daylight to assess the problem.

Avista was reporting about 2,200 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m. About 1,500 of those customers were in the area of St. Maries, south of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Northern Lights in North Idaho was reporting more than 3,500 customer without power. Kootenai Electric Cooperative was reported nearly 300 without power. Pend Oreille Public Utility District also reported about 300 without power.

The Spokane International Airport received about 1.3 inches of snow until it turned to rain just before 1:30 a.m., said Todd Carter, National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane. The temperature reached 39 degrees by 5 a.m.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Spokane through 4 a.m. Wednesday. The airport recorded a gust of 40 mph about 4:50 a.m., and gusts as high as 55 mph are possible.

Temperatures are expected to dive later in the week, reaching only 10 degrees on Friday with a low of minus 5 Friday night. Similar temperatures are forecasted Saturday and Sunday.

The last time the temperature fell below zero in Spokane was Dec. 22, 2022, when it fell to 10 below zero.