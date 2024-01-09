Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Elijah J. Sander and Kesslyn G.E.M. Fleck, both of Spokane.

Doriel A. Vargas and Yieselle Guerrero-Mata, both of Spokane Valley.

Caiden B. Webster and Sierra L. Gonzales, both of Spokane Valley.

Scot D. Anderson and Kerry D. Vaught, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan F. Zapf and Sheila D. Collins, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Mark and Erin M. Kenney, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin T. Maki, of Snohomish; and Ruby K. Moore, of Spokane.

Kyle J. Dunn, of Spokane; and Claire A. Fischer, of Mead.

Leander A. Raymont and Michelle L. Budiman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NW King Properties LLC, et al. v. Caroline Windyboy, restitution of premises.

Fifth and Washington Apartments LLC, et al. v. James Hickman, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Alexander Menko, et al., restitution of premises.

Peak Homes LLC v. Aaron Brackins, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Alvina Watlamett, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Tiffiney Howard, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Colby Wilson, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Alfred La Pier, restitution of premises.

Associated Marketing Consultants Inc. v. Urbnag LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

California Casualty General Insurance Company of Oregon v. R. Hernandez, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Franklyn D. Andersen Jr. v. Glenda K. Peterson, seeking quiet title.

Svitlana Bickman v. Jennifer L. Debord, restitution of premises.

Willie Johnson, et al. v. Kenneth Olsen, et al., restitution of premises.

Gary Kopf v. Brittany Icard, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Donta Blackmon, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Tenysha Morris, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Rentals LLC v. Michael Ontiveros, restitution of premises.

Churchill Property Portfolio Owner LP v. David Butler, restitution of premises.

RPIC LLC v. Riverpoint Family Restaurant Inc., et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hanich, Hillary, and Puttock Barnes, Jozi

Martinez, Emily, and Cox, Elijah

Langford, Trevion, and Girvin, Korijoe

Bouck, Summer and Christopher S.

Belitz, Todd S. and Tanna M.

Cordova, Rudy R. Jr. and Carly J.

Peavey, Hudson, and Clavel, Heather

Amsden, Erica K., and Martin, Michael S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Bonita M. Powers, 62; $2,211.72 restitution, 57 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident – fatality, vehicular homicide and felony driving while intoxicated.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Tristan D. Beeman, 45; life in prison without the possibility of early release, after being found guilty of first-degree burglary – domestic violence and second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Wayne R. Mellgren, 44; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.

James D. Murray, 41; 43 months in prison, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence, harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mark F. Hill, 65; $700 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Andrew E. Portzen, 29; 72 days in jail with 72 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Eric J. Schober, 43; 74 days in jail with 74 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Kyle R. Luder, 34; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Gillis F. Jackson, 57; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.