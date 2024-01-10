Alaska Airlines to cancel all Boeing 737 Max 9 flights through Saturday

By Rachel Lerman Washington Post

Alaska Airlines said Wednesday it will cancel all flights on its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft through Saturday while it waits to begin formal inspections after last week’s midair incident that opened a hole in a plane while in-flight.

The cancellations will affect between 110 to 150 flights each day, the company said.

“We hope this action provides guests with a little more certainty, and we are working around-the-clock to reaccommodate impacted guests on other flights,” Alaska said in a statement.

An Alaska Airlines flight conducted an emergency landing in Portland, Ore., last Friday after a door plug – an exit that’s paneled off rather than used as a door – blew out, leaving the plane with a gaping hole and forcing passengers to wear oxygen masks. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of some Boeing aircraft after the accident and said that all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes with the same mid-cabin door plug operating in the United States must be inspected.

Alaska said Wednesday that it was still waiting for documentation so that it could start inspections.