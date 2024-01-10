Blinken presses Israel on Gaza’s future; Houthi attack repelled in Red Sea

By Niha Masih and Adela Suliman Washington Post

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Wednesday, after encountering resistance in earlier meetings with Israeli officials over the treatment of Palestinians and a plan for Gaza’s future.

In the southern Red Sea, U.S. and British forces shot down a barrage of drones and missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, in the latest attack on international shipping, U.S. Central Command said.

Abbas will later meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Jordan for a summit on Gaza. Blinken is next heading to Cairo.

The International Court of Justice at The Hague will hold hearings this week on South Africa’s case accusing Israel of actions that amount to genocide in its war in Gaza. South Africa will present its case Thursday, and Israel will do so Friday.

Israel has arrested 38 Palestinian journalists, mostly from the occupied West Bank, since the war broke out, Reporters Without Borders said in a statement; 31 remain in Israeli prisons. The group described the wave of arrests as “unprecedented.” The Israel Defense Forces told The Washington Post it “takes all operationally feasible measures to mitigate harm [to] civilians including journalists. The IDF has never, and will never, deliberately target journalists.”

The IDF said an airstrike killed a Hezbollah commander Tuesday who was responsible for “dozens of terror activities against Israel using explosive UAVs,” or drones. In a statement on Telegram, Hezbollah denied that such a commander had been killed: “The Mujahid brother in charge of the UAV unit in Hezbollah was never subjected to any assassination attempt.”

At least 23,357 people have been killed in Gaza and 59,410 wounded since the war began, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday. Israel estimates that about 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.