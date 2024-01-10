County receives state grant for Oregon Road and Gray fire victims, still awaiting word on federal aid

Residents affected by the Gray and Oregon Road fires may soon have some assistance in accessing temporary housing and other disaster-related needs thanks to state grant funding awarded to Spokane County Emergency Management .

The Spokane County Commission accepted $750,000 from the Washington Military Department Tuesday afternoon aimed at helping those whose uninsured or underinsured homes were damaged or lost during the 2023 wildfires. The funding can be used for transitional housing costs like winterizing recreational vehicles or trailers as victims rebuild, as well as debris cleanup and pollutant testing.

A large portion will help fund disaster case management overseen by the Salvation Army, said Spokane County Recovery Manager Gerry Bozarth.

The grant will function as a 75% reimbursement for future costs and money already spent by the emergency department on supporting those affected. Bozarth said many of those in need already have been identified by the department. He encouraged those who have not been in touch with a case manager to reach out to the Salvation Army at (509) 325-6810.

To be eligible , residents must be able to provide proof of damage to their home or rental unit. Residents must also be able to show they have not received adequate assistance from government agencies, nonprofits or private insurance companies, the grant contract states. There are some income limits to qualify for the funding set aside for debris removal and asbestos testing, Bozarth said.

Commissioner Al French, who represents District 5 where the Gray fire burned 240 homes and around 10,000 acres of the West Plains, said the funding is an important step in assisting the many residents working to rebuild or relocate. However, much more is needed, French said.

The Gray and Oregon Road fires are considered some of the most destructive in state history, with the latter destroying more than 11,000 acres and 126 homes near Elk. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis told The Spokesman-Review last year that the fires caused the loss of $166 million in assessed property value of man-made structures.

“That’s a big bucket and a small drop,” French said.

Commissioner Josh Kerns, who represents District 3 where the Oregon Road fire occurred, echoed French’s concerns. The two penned a letter to federal officials on Dec. 11 requesting a status update on potential Federal Emergency Management Agency funding two months after Gov. Jay Inslee asked the Biden administration to issue a major disaster declaration, which would open the door to federal aid. Last month, federal officials said they could not provide a timeline on when a final decision would be made.

Kerns said that while securing funding would be impactful for those affected, an answer is needed soon either way.

“There’s been so much uncertainty for everyone impacted, we need an answer,” Kerns said.

“A lot of folks don’t know, ‘Are we going to be rebuilding?’ Or are we going to be relocating?’” French added.

Commissioners also accepted a $40,000 award from the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency for the clean-up of vegetative debris left behind by the fires. French said the funds will be used to ensure things like damaged trees are removed, which are susceptible to bark beetle infestations that can spread to neighboring healthy trees.

“It’s not going to be a quick recovery,” French said. “But there is a lot of community support, camaraderie, for lack of a better term, to not only rebuild, but support each other.”