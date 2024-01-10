Prep roundup: University wrestling tops Gonzaga Prep; Shadle Park girls basketball downs Rogers

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Wrestling

4A/3A

University 47, Gonzaga Prep 27: Libby Roberts (113), Czar Quintanilla (120) and Calister Crosby (126) earned pins and the Titans (5-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-4). Stephen Dougherty (106) and Bryce Jordan (138) had pins for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 40, Ridgeline 27: Justus Kiki (144), Chace Jensen (150) and Brenden Hansell (215) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats (5-0) beat the Falcons (2-3). Canden Arnold (138) and Luke Hemingway (150) scored pins for Ridgeline.

Cheney 64, North Central 11: Aiden Carr (120 pounds), Kaden Rasmussen (138) and Chazz Gray (285) earned pins and the visiting Blackhawks (4-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-6). Riley Hemminger had a pin for NC.

2A

East Valley 42, Pullman 33: Kalob Riccelli (113), Talan Hughes (144) and Jayden Shull (190) earned pins and the Knights (1-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-1). Adrian Corrales (126) and Ivan Acosta (150) scored pins for Pullman.

West Valley 40, Shadle Park 36: Logan Utecht (138), Champ Bailey (165) and Logan Leeson (285) scored pins and the Eagles (3-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-1). Braeden Champion (120) and Tyrese Guzman earned pins for Shadle.

1A

Lakeside 53, Newport 30: Samuel Cummings (132), Sawyer Tannehill (190) and Liam Hamilton (215) won by pin and the Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-2). Anthony Hyatt (150) and Aers Swain (175) scored pins for Newport.

Riverside 57, Colville 12: Colby Scarpelli (113), Bryce Scarpelli (165) and Tristan Davis (175) scored pins and the Rams (2-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-1). Bryce Davis (120) and Brenner Skeels (138) earned pins for Colville.

Deer Park 66, Medical Lake 15: Owen McLean (113), Brock Berger (144) and Blake Berger (150) were among nine with pins and the Stags (2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-1). Hudson Raulston (132) earned a pin for ML.

Boys basketball

Rogers 74, Shadle Park 68: The Pirates (6-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-6, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Girls basketball

Shadle Park 66, Rogers 56: Makenzie Fager and Tameira Thompson scored 21 points apiece and the visiting Highlanders (2-9, 1-0) beat the Pirates (2-7, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Emily Peabody led Rogers with 27 points.

Timberlake 50, Medical Lake 15: Allilah Dykes scored 16 points and the visiting Tigers (11-3) beat the Cardinals (9-4) in a nonleague game.