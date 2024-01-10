Trump critic Chris Christie suspends his 2024 presidential bid

By Nick Corasaniti New York Times

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey who pursued a taunting but futile effort to pry Republican voters free from Donald Trump’s grip, bowed Wednesday to mounting pressure from within his party and suspended his presidential campaign.

“It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I’m suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States,” Christie said at an event in Windham, New Hampshire.

His departure effectively ends a phase of the Republican presidential contest, removing from the field its most aggressive Trump opponent and the only prominent contender who had argued that Trump was unfit for office – a contention that all but doomed his candidacy from the start.

His exit was overshadowed briefly when he was caught on a hot microphone candidly discussing two rivals, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, before making the announcement.

“She’s going to get smoked, and you and I both know it,” Christie could be heard saying of Haley. “She’s not up to this.” He added of DeSantis: “DeSantis called me, petrified.”

Trump immediately seized on the remarks, writing on Truth Social that Christie’s comments about Haley were a “very truthful statement.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.