50 years ago in Expo history: Progress on the fair was ‘just fantastic,’ though the foreign exhibitor lineup fell one short of initial reports

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The U.S. Commission General for Expo declared that Expo ’74’s progress over the past few months was “just fantastic.”

“When I was appointed last summer, there were two foreign exhibitors,” said J. Welles Henderson, the federal spokesman for Expo’s home country.

Now, he said, there were nine, he said.

This last remark created a bit of consternation, since Expo had previously announced there were 10. It seemed that France had not officially confirmed, as previously reported by Henderson himself.

“It may be the person from whom the information was received was premature in announcing it,” Henderson said.

Henderson was awaiting “an official reply from France.”

Meanwhile, he said there were encouraging signs from other countries, including the Philippines, Venezuela, Spain and West Germany.

If all of them signed up, that would create a different problem – only three site locations remained uncommitted.

From 100 years ago: Plenty of national support was pouring in for Mrs. W.E. Barnhart, president of the Spokane Woman’s Club, after she suggested that women should be allowed to propose to men.

Her remarks had been reported by the Associated Press. She received letters from nearly ever state, and most of them applauded her stand.

Not every letter was in support. One writer said the idea was “terribly unnatural.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1922: Insulin was first used on humans to treat diabetes.