A quartet of songwriters meet in the round at the Bing

It’s a Nashville Songwriter in the Round in Spokane on Thursday when Dani Bacon, Stevie Lynne, Ron Greene and Lucas Brookbank Brown, perform at the Bing Crosby Theater.

The four Eastern Washington-based singer-songwriters will share songs and stories while seated in a circle.

“I did this with Stevie and Ron in August and it was such a great event with a cool atmosphere,” Bacon said while calling from Republic, Washington. “We’ll go back and forth with original songs.”

It’s an opportunity for the emerging singer-songwriters to showcase material in a theater setting.

“That’s so significant for each of us,” Bacon said. “We all can’t wait to play the Bing.”

Bacon, 30, who was born in Wyoming but spent part of her childhood growing up in Coeur d’Alene, possesses a haunting voice and deep, moody songs, such as the wistful “Winter” and the moving “Northern Pine.”

“Most of my songs come from my experience,” Bacon said. “I live here in the middle of nowhere and draw from the day to day.”

The married mother of two children, who are 8 and 10 years old, writes every day.

“It’s a balancing act between being a good mom and wife and someone who is chasing their dreams,” she said. “‘Northern Pine’ is about my life, in which I want to do music, but not at the cost of failing my family.

“What I’ve learned is that beautiful music can come out of a life in which you have to work at so many different things, like raising children. The hard stuff is also the good stuff. I’m also one of those people who love sad songs.”

“Northern Pines” is part of an EP with four other songs that will be released in 2024. Bacon, who recently returned from sessions in Boise, hyperfocuses on lyrics.

“The same can be said for my favorite recording artists,” Bacon said. “That’s how Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton and Brent Cobb are. The words connect with me.

“The cool thing about the show at the Bing is that you can say that about everyone I’ll be sharing a stage with. It’s going to be a special night since we’re all friendly and we’ll be at ease. We’ll be telling some fun stories. Each of us brings something different to the table.”

Spokane Valley’s Lynne will deliver songs from her varied pair of albums. The eclectic Greene will deliver his funky, blues rock and Brown, who possesses a smooth, expressive voice, will render songs from his album, “Everything Means Something Out Here.”

“It’ll be a memorable night in a beautiful theater for us and the audience,” Bacon said.