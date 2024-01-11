Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Jan. 11

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

On Oct. 6, Kyriacos Panayiotou, of McCall, Idaho, hooked into a big steelhead while swinging a two-handed spey rod in the Clearwater River. After netting it, he measured the fish at 41 inches, took some photos and released it. Just recently, Idaho Department of Fish and Game declared the fish a new catch-and-release state record.

There have been several reports this winter of chinook salmon being caught on Long Lake.

An ice fishing tournament has also been planned on Sacheen Lake for Feb. 10, providing there is safe ice. The event is sponsored by North 2 Tackle.

Another ice fishing event to consider is the 19th Annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival on Sidley Lake near Oroville, scheduled for Jan. 14 Sunday. For information, call the Oroville Chamber of Commerce at (509) 557-5165. If current weather conditions continue, ice on lakes that have uncharacteristically remained uncapped could offer some safe fishing by the weekend. In Washington, Thomas Lake has been fishing well through the ice for perch and crappie of respectable size.

There is good ice on Lake Bonaparte, one of the few Washington lakes where anglers can find some ice fishing action. The resort on Bonaparte is having an ice fishing derby on Jan. 27. For information and to register, search the web for Bonaparte Lake Ice Fishing Derby or call (509) 486-2828.

Fly fishing

Fishing on the Spokane River has been decent lately. Silver Bow Fly Shop guide Jesse Retan said his last couple of outings have been usual winter fishing, catching a fish here or there, but nothing crazy.

He did report some nice-sized fish. Nymphing deeper water or swinging slow runs is the way to go. Use hot bead patterns, stones, worms or some combination of those. Use leech patterns for streamers.

Some positive steelhead reports come from the Snake and Clearwater rivers. Most anglers are using Skagit heads, sink-tips and patterns like reverse marabous and intruders. Boggan’s Oasis reports conditions and fishing have also been good up the Grande Ronde River.

The catch-and-release trout fishery on the Yakima River from Roza Dam to Easton Dam is open all year under selective gear and whitefish gear rules.

Fishing is closed above Easton Dam until the first Saturday in June.

Trout and Kokanee

There are limits of kokanee being caught on Lake Chelan. Although Lake Roosevelt water level hasn’t dropped, some big kokanee are being caught just above Grand Coulee Dam. Kokanee fishing on Roosevelt should improve as the water drops.

Trout fishing out of Seven Bays on Lake Roosevelt has been excellent at times for trollers dragging pink hoochies at depths ranging from 5 to 25 feet. The fish are moving around quickly, so water that is good one day may be devoid of fish the next.

I fished with two friends at Hunters last week, and the areas that had been good for them two days before didn’t produce a bite for us in five hours. We moved around a lot, too, and what was discouraging was that a good fish locator showed absolutely nothing all day.

Long Lake trout fishers are having some good days for fish over 14 inches long. Trollers are doing the best down toward the dam, but bank fishers have had some good days in the pull-outs near Tum Tum. Orange Power Bait is good from shore, and orange flies have been best for trollers. The fish are high in the water column.

A friend trolled Rock Lake this week for some nice rainbow trout. He said the fish were away from the rock cliffs at a depth of 20 feet. Anglers casting bait at the public access were also taking some 15-inch rainbow.

Steelhead and salmon

Steelhead fishing conditions on the Clearwater River are excellent and should stay that way in the coming weeks.

Spiny ray

Porcupine Bay on Lake Roosevelt remains good for walleye fishers drifting the main river channel with jigs. Walleye fishing on Potholes Reservoir is still fair, but the Crab Creek channel is beginning to ice up.

Eloika Lake has only about 2 inches of ice and open water in the middle. Thomas, Coffin, Gillette and Bonaparte lakes all have safe ice for fishing. A mixture of spiny ray and trout is available.

In Idaho, Freeman Lake had 3 inches of solid ice last Saturday and anglers were catching small perch and a few nice bass. Blue Lake had 4 inches of good ice the same day and crappie, bluegill and perch were being caught.

Other species

The following razor clam digs during afternoon and evening low tides (noon to midnight only) will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health showed razor clams are safe to eat:

•Thursday, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

•Friday, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

•Saturday, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

•Sunday, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

•Monday, Mocrocks

•Jan. 22, Mocrocks

•Jan. 23, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

•Jan. 24, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

•Jan. 25, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

•Jan. 26, Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

•Jan. 27, Long Beach, Mocrocks

•Jan. 28, Copalis

Hunting

With the exception of chukars, which close at the end of the month, most upland bird hunting will end Monday. Ducks and geese will remain open until Jan. 28.

A nephew in Sunnyside, Washington, reports a buildup of ducks on the Columbia River, but said there are not near the numbers as in years past.

In Idaho area 3, ducks close Jan. 19 and geese close on Jan. 31. In area 1, both ducks and geese close Jan. 31.

