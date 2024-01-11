The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Driver dies in rollover crash near Four Lakes

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 on the West Plains.

A vehicle traveling eastbound drove through the median and collided with a pickup on the highway near Salnave Road by Four Lakes , said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell.

Law enforcement responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital, and the driver of the vehicle that crossed over the median died, Riddell said.

There is no indication that impairment contributed to the crash, Riddell said.