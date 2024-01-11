Idaho men hope home court gives needed boost against surging Eastern Washington

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho –

The Idaho Vandals are essentially a new team this season, with only three players who were on the bench – either injured, redshirting or not playing – who watched eventual Big Sky Champion Eastern Washington dig out a 73-66 win at Idaho’s ICCU Arena last season.

The Vandals were within three points with a minute to go. If Idaho can get similarly close down the stretch on Saturday, it hopes to close the deal.

Last season, the Vandals, who were 9-16 at the time, were big underdogs to the 18-7 Eagles when they met in Moscow.

Earlier in the season, they lost to the Eagles 95-74 in Cheney.

This season, the Vandals (7-8, 1-1) have a better record but have lost four of their past five games. Idaho is coming off a 10-day break going into its game with the Eagles (8-7, 2-0). The Vandals last lost to St. Thomas in a Summit League-Big Sky Challenge game on Jan. 3.

Vandals coach Alex Pribble calls the near miss against the Summit League-leading Tommies a dress rehearsal for what the Vandals will face against the Eagles. But Idaho is hoping an ability to either match or blunt EWU’s 3-point offense plus a home court advantage might carry the day.

“Their offense is potent. They also defend at a high level,” Pribble said of EWU.

Pribble said the Vandals’ experience against perimeter-oriented St. Thomas (15 of 38 on 3-pointers) suggests they must guard the 3-point line better.

Idaho countered St. Thomas, to an extent, by taking the Tommies inside.

“Eastern has a little better size,” Pribble said, adding the Eagles defend better at the rim.

EWU is led by Cedric Coward, averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The Eagles enjoy balanced scoring, with Dane Erikstrup (12.3 ppg), Ethan Price (11.1 ppg), Casey Jones (10.3 ppg) and Jake Kyman (10.1 ppg).

Pribble said EWU coach David Riley is “an extremely smart guy. … He makes great adjustments.”

Pribble said he is seeing flashes of his team’s potential defense . As the Vandals, with a dozen new players, gain familiarity with each other, experience equals defensive intensity, Pribble said.

He points to one of the returning players, Terren Frank, as doing a great job early in the year in helping establish the team culture. Frank is averaging 7.3 ppg and 3.5 rpg, but his ability and willingness to guard multiple positions may be his most valuable attribute.

Idaho’s scoring is highlighted by the starting backcourt, Quinn Denker (11.9 ppg) and D’Angelo Minnis (10.5 ppg). Julius Mims (11.0 ppg) boosts Idaho’s inside game. He is the leading rebounder (7.7 ppg) and is averaging 1.7 blocked shots per game.

“This is an important time of the year for us,” Pribble said.

Pribble divides the season into thirds – preseason, league and postseason. His Vandals have shown him enough in the opening third – coupled with the success of the UI women’s team (9-5 and riding a five-game winning streak), and the Idaho football team’s ride to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals – to suggest “a rising tide raises all boats. This is a great time to be a Vandal.”