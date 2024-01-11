It’s about to get really cold in Spokane. Here’s how to stay safe.

Dangerous subzero temperatures and strong wind will grip the region during the next few days, prompting warnings about preparedness and being outside.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic front from the north will find its way to Spokane by Thursday afternoon and will stay through the end of the weekend. Subzero temperatures will set in Thursday evening. During the cold snap, highs are expected in only the single digits, and lows could fall to minus 10 degrees or lower, according to the weather service.

The arctic front also will bring light snowfall and strong northeast winds. These gusts will reach up to 30 mph in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, and may be even stronger in the Okanogan Valley and some parts of North Idaho. Wind chill temperatures will make Spokane feel even colder – reaching minus 20 degrees.

The city of Spokane is expanding shelter capacity for homeless people and may temporarily reopen the shuttered Cannon Street Shelter.

New snow accumulation in Spokane may arrive Thursday, but only around a half an inch is expected.

“These are really, really dangerous wind-chill values. If you’re caught out in this cold without proper clothing, without proper gear and proper protection – hypothermia can set in rather quickly,” National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Carter said.

Here’s a look at some safety precautions to keep in mind as the cold front sets in.

Frostbite and hypothermia

Frostbite is skin freezing in the cold weather. Unlike hypothermia, frostbite is not life-threatening, but can cause chronic pain and the loss of fingers and toes in extreme cases.

The first symptoms will be the onset of frostnip, the prickly feeling when your fingers feel cold. According to MultiCare Rockwood Medical Director for Primary Care Sarah d’Hulst, it can be difficult to know when frostnip turns into frostbite because fingers or other exposed body parts become numb to the cold. Signs of danger are when the tissue becomes pale or white, or is especially hard or waxy in appearance.

Frostbite occurs in part because blood rushes to the body’s core when in low temperatures. This protects the body overall, but can leave digits more vulnerable. Hypothermia occurs when the blood is no longer able to warm the body’s core.

“In hypothermia, you are no longer able to regulate and maintain your temperature. Your body is trying to preserve your heart and your lungs, but it can’t,” d’Hulst said. “Once your internal body temperature starts to drop, it becomes very dangerous to your organs.”

Because low body temperature affects the brain, warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, sudden exhaustion, uncontrollable shivering, slurred speech and uncoordinated movement.

Mild frostbite does not always require medical attention. Its symptoms can often be resolved by going inside and warming up. But if you think you are experiencing hypothermia, seek immediate medical attention, d’Hulst said.

“This is not something that you try to manage at home with hot chocolates. If your kid falls in ice, don’t mess with hot chocolate,” d’Hulst said.

Temperatures do not need to be below freezing for these conditions, though extremely low temperatures exacerbate them. High winds and wet conditions will make frostbite and hypothermia more likely.

How to stay safe?

Stay home if possible over the next few days; minimize the amount of time spent outside.

According to Providence Community Clinic physician Dr. Sima Issen, the key way to protect yourself is to layer clothing.

“If you are going to be outside for extended periods of time, wear three, four or even five layers,” Issen said. Wearing several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight and warm clothing protects the body better than a single layer of heavy clothing.

Fingers, toes, and the ears should be especially well-protected because they are most vulnerable to frostbite. If feet or another body part gets wet, go inside as quickly as possible.

Drinking alcohol and cigarette smoking can make individuals more susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Good nutrition and staying hydrated can lower the risk of hypothermia. If stuck outside, do not eat the snow, because it will make the body colder.

When warming frostbitten fingers inside, do not use hot water. Use warm water instead. Space heaters and fireplaces can be effective in warming a person back up, but they also increase the risk of a housefire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Only use combustion heaters if they are vented to the outside, and do not use a charcoal or gas grill indoors. Do not use a gas oven to heat your home, even for a short period. It can increase the risk of carbon monoxide.

Infants and the elderly are most at risk in the cold. But so are pets, and those who work or live outside.

“When the weather is extremely cold, and especially if there is additional wind chill, try to stay indoors,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, the county’s health officer. “To avoid hypothermia and frostbite, make any trips outside as brief as possible, and remember that by preparing for winter emergencies, the risks of weather-related health problems can be reduced.”

City expands shelter capacity

According to a city news release Wednesday, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown is working with providers to expand emergency surge capacity in the city’s homeless shelters.

“My administration is working with our network of providers and checking every avenue to ensure that we take every step to protect people as we get this through cold weather. As we do this, I also ask everyone in our community to stay vigilant and take (care) of their neighbors,” Brown said in a statement.

Those looking for shelter availability can visit sheltermespokane.org.

If more beds are needed, the city is prepared to temporarily reopen the Cannon Street Shelter during nighttime hours. The shelter closed in May last year amid increasing costs. On Tuesday and Wednesday, city workers inspected the shelter.

The HVAC and water were turned on, plywood removed from windows and doors, the parking lot cleared of nails and electrical and roof repairs were made. The facility is prepared to open if needed, and the city is working to secure a potential operator and security services.

Spokane Public Libraries will be open during business hours to provide a public place of warmth.

Branches are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Limited seating is also available inside the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza downtown during normal business hours of 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday as a temporary place to warm up.

Driving in Spokane

According to the National Health Service, driving conditions in an around Spokane likely will be hazardous the next few days. The cold and existing precipitation will make the roads slippery. Although not much more precipitation is anticipated, the arctic front will cause rapid changes in the weather.

“You could go from clear skies and drive into one of these snow showers and you can’t see anything,” Carter said.

When it snows in Spokane, major arterials and hills are prioritized over medical, school and residential streets. City officials will monitor street conditions for treatment.

Cars commonly do not start or have difficulty starting in extremely cold weather. This can be because of a weak battery or engine oil thickening from the cold. An individual can turn the key back and forth in the ignition to warm up the battery. If this doesn’t work, have someone jumpstart the battery or call for maintenance.

Spokane Community College automotive technology instructor Peter Petretee also warned not to use washers to clean the windshield while driving because the solvent may instantly freeze.

“Wipers will glide right over the ice and vision can be impaired dramatically due to the ice on the windshield,” Petretee said.

The Salvation Army has vans that can meet people where they are 24/7 and help them connect to local shelters. Call (509) 280-6860 or (509) 280-6894 for a ride.

In addition, STA will offer a fare exception to customers without fare payment traveling to and from warming centers when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or lower.

Carter noted that pipes can freeze at any temperature below zero.

“It is possible that water main breaks will happen during freeze-thaw transitions. The city’s water department responds to those situations right away,” said Public Works Spokesperson Kirstin Davis.

Here’s some advice from the Spokane Water Department to slow damage to freezing pipes.