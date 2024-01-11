Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane, Ridgeline and Ferris boys wrestling pick up victories

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 58, Gonzaga Prep 18: At Mt. Spokane. Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Thomas Weiland (113), Matthew House (132), Jayson Bonnett (138), Nathan Akers (144), Gabriel Singley (165) and Brayden Giddens (175) earned pins for the host Wildcats. William Jackson (190) and Hughes Niyonyishu (285) earned pins for the Bullpups.

Ridgeline 72, North Central 7: At Ridgeline. Lincoln Edminster (120), Kaedyn Aurand (132, Owen VanRossum (138), Tyson Ramsey (157), Josiah Klontz (175), Lance Hilton (190) and Dheyauldeen Alnajati (285) earned pins for the host Falcons. Tristan Zaragoza (126) and Tommy Elliott (165) earned victories for the Wolfpack.

Ferris 42, Central Valley 35: At Ferris. Colby Lingo (138), Isaac Woods (165), Jack Neale (175) and Sawyer McManus (215) earned pins for the host Saxons. Yousof Rahimi (126), Blaine Beard (132), Cooper Brown (150) and Bayden Beard (190) had pins for the Bears.