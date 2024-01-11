Second panel in music industry series to feature Treefort Music Festival founder, other panelists

From staff reports

If You Go

The second panel of the educational music industry series “You Oughta Know” is set for Sunday.

Last month, Spokane-raised music manager Ryker helped to bring the first (“Crafting Your Brand Identity”) of the four-part series to the Washington Cracker Building with the help of a Spokane Arts grant.

“The artists we have are really talented, but they’re struggling, because they don’t know the business side,” Ryker told The Spokesman-Review in November.

The second panel will discuss show creation and booking. Panelists include Treefort Music Festival founder and lead talent buyer Eric Gilbert; South Sound Block Party founder and artist manger Christen Greene; songwriter, producer, performer and booker Seth McDonald; HUH!? Live co-creator and talent buyer Ryker; and tour manager Laura Jawer, who will moderate the discussion.

Attendance is free, and as long as those in the attendance have an interest in making a career out of music, Ryker is happy they’re there.

“You could do folk. You could do metal,” Ryker said. “It will apply.”

Find more information on the 2-4 p.m. Sunday event at facebook.com/HaveUHeardLive.