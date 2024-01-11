Spokane police searching for suspect who attempted to carjack an elderly man at a South Hill gas station

Surveillance video shows a suspect police are looking for in an attempted carjacking on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed an 82-year-old to the ground at a gas station and tried to steal his car.

The suspect, wearing dark clothing and a mask, is seen in surveillance video just before 5 a.m. on Sunday at the South Hill gas station on East 17th Ave. He is seen hiding on the other side of the pump as the man gets out to fill his car with gas until he walks around and shoves the elderly man to the ground.

The suspect jumps in the car but is unable to turn it on. He is seen in the video running in the opposite direction.

The 82-year-old, who was not unidentified, suffered minor injuries but “feared for his life,” police said in a news release.