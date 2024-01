It’s been a semi-charmed life for Third Eye Blind.

Third Eye Blind will co-headline Northern Quest Resort & Casino on June 8 with Yellowcard.

The San Francisco-born band, which had some success on the pop charts in the late 1990s, never became massive, but it’s been a steady career, with hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Never Let You Go” and “How’s It Going To Be.”

Tickets, which start at $39.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.thirdeyeblind.com.