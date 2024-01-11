USA Today readers name Indigenous Eats fourth-best new restaurant in the country

USA Today readers have named Spokane’s Indigenous Eats the No. 4 best new restaurant in the U.S.

A panel of food and travel experts nominated their 20 favorite new restaurants to open in 2023, USA Today wrote in December, ranging from chef-driven fast casual concepts to high-end dining with a focus on hyper-local and sustainable ingredients. Then, readers narrowed the eateries down to 10, by voting to determine the winners late last month.

USA Today announced Indigenous Eats as the fourth-best on Jan. 5.

“This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our amazing staff, loyal customers and the entire Spokane community,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook. “A huge shoutout to our talented and passionate team – your hard work and customer focus have truly shone through, placing us among the top new culinary destinations in the nation.”

Indigenous Eats, which has locations in northeast Spokane and River Park Square, is a Native American comfort food restaurant, offering fry bread, Indian tacos, and desserts served with huckleberry sauce, among other items.

“To all our valued guests, thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us,” the Facebook post said. “Your feedback and enthusiasm inspire us to continually push the boundaries of flavor and innovation.

“As we revel in this moment, we’re more committed than ever to bringing you exceptional dining experiences. Cheers to the amazing food, vibrant atmosphere, and the memories we’ve created together!”

Indigenous Eats was the only restaurant in the Northwest to be named by USA Today.