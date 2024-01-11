Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael L.V. Chimenti and Heidi A. Lineback, both of Spokane.

Amos M. Ndirangu and Sonereka R. Dupree, both of Spokane.

Troy D. Stephenson and Susan K. Jensen, both of Spokane.

Timothy Korchmar, of Spokane; and Karina D. Nadyuk, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Romax Properties LLC v. Sharis Management Corporation, restitution of premises.

1422 S. Perry St. LLC v. Kevin A. and Virginia A. Ochoa, complaint.

Stephanie Hayden v. Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Services, complaint and demand for jury trial.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Swenson-Benedict, Heather; and Benedict, Kevin

Wentland, Jessica L.B. and Justin R.

Parkinson, Lucindy; and Munoz, Roseanna

Rigney, Miranda M. and Francis J.

Fishel, Emily; and McDonald, Madison

Hellman-Kiehl, Coree D.; and Kiehl, Joshua L.

Moon, Jessica S. and Jacob D.

Swain, Zelda; and Maselko, Jacek

Hent, Anthony J. and Kerri L.

Maloney, Elizabeth A. and Brett J.

Cooley, Lena M. and Curtis R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Ezekial W. Abrahamson, 22; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex or kidnap offender.

Matthew R. Olson, 30; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Justin J. Jaquith, 34; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Alexander J. Blair, 29; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Desarae M. Dawson, 36; two days in jail with two days credit for time served 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nathan L. Loveland, 34; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas J.C. Patterson, 37; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jonathan P. Perea, 25; 78 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Melinda S. Rainey, 53; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – physical damage.

Walter M. Styer, 42; three days community service, after being found guilty of trip permit violation.

Austyn C. Witcher, 28; 76 days in jail, after being found guilty of four counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sicily M. Kapstafer, 28; $3,170.92 fees, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jaime A. Rueb, 44; $1,588 fees, one day in jail, 10 hours community service, 16 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Jennifer L. Pinheiro, 41; $1,960.50 fees, 10 days in jail, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Steven B. Bessermin, 32; $960 fees, 69 days in jail, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Joshua Ruffin, 23; $1,060 fees, one day in jail, 20 hours community service, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Patrick A. Paschall, 67; $1,183.60 fees, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless driving.