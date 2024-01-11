Wrestling notebook: Mead set to honor longtime coach Cash Stone

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

As Mead wrestling chases its third state championship in as many years, the team will take time to look back and honor the man who started the Panthers program.

Longtime Mead wrestling coach Cash Stone will be added to the school’s hall of fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday – Stone’s 89th birthday – when the Panthers host Ridgeline in a Greater Spokane League dual at 7 p.m.

Stone coached the Panthers from 1959 until his retirement in 1997. He is also a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Washington State Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Inland Empire Coaches Hall of Fame.

“Cash and Ken Pelo at Rogers are the godfathers of wrestling in Spokane and they did all the hard work to get the sport to the level it is at now,” Mead Athletic Director John Barrington said. “Whoever is in charge of the program at Mead has an expectation to go above and beyond both on the mats and off them because of what coach Stone started.”

During his time in charge of the program, the Panthers won 10 individual state titles, two state team titles and 13 GSL titles.

“Coach still comes into the wrestling room a few times a year, dressed in this old Mead singlet, does some wall sits and helps (current coach Phil) McLean out with practice,” Barrington said. “I don’t know that all 90 of the kids in that room know who he is, but the top dogs do because he’s so ingrained into this team’s identity and their parents know who he is and what he means.”

Deer Park closes in on perfect NEA season

Deer Park is again staring down a Northeast A league title and an unbeaten dual record following Wednesday night’s 66-15 dual victory over Medical Lake.

The Stags, ranked fifth in 1A, according to Washington Wrestling Report, finish the regular season with a trip to 10th-ranked Freeman on Wednesday and Newport on Jan. 24. The NEA district tournament is set for Feb. 3 at Colville.

Deer Park also heads toward the postseason with a slew of impressive results in nonleague play, including a 45-33 dual victory over top-ranked Tonasket in December.

Senior Liam Bogle (175 pounds) has three pins and a major decision in his four league victories, and Gavin Carnahan (138) has three pins and a victory by forfeit.

The Stags are hoping to build off a sixth-place team finish at Mat Classic last year, following a second-place finish in 2022.

Mead still tops in 3A

In the latest washingtonwrestlingreport.com rankings, Mead is comfortably holding the top team spot in the 3A rankings ahead of regional rival Hermiston (Oregon).

University sits fourth in 3A, and Mt. Spokane is just four points behind in fifth place.

Central Valley is the GSL’s highest-ranked 4A team at 15th, but Bears senior Blaine Beard is ranked fourth at 132 pounds.

In 2A, Pullman is up to third in the team rankings behind powers Orting and Othello, and Shadle Park is 15th.

Liberty and Reardan are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 2B/1B rankings. No local girls teams are receiving votes.

Other top-ranked teams across the state are Tahoma (4A), Orting (2A), Toppenish (1A and small-school girls), Tonasket (2B/1B) and Curtis (large-school girls).