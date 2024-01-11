Zelenskyy rules out halt to fighting as pressure on Kyiv grows

By Ott Tammik and Aliaksandr Kudrytski Bloomberg News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled out any pause in fighting as his Estonian counterpart said peace proposals to end the nearly two-year Russian invasion are being floated “behind the curtains.”

“There will definitely be no pauses for the benefit of Russia,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Tallinn on Thursday during a tour of the Baltic region. He spoke alongside Estonian President Alar Karis, who said a number of countries and “interest groups” are putting pressure on Kyiv to start talks with the Kremlin.

Karis reiterated Estonia’s position that the war must end with Ukraine’s victory. The comments came as the U.S. seeks to urge Ukraine to sharpen its plan for pressing back Russian forces. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to raise the issue with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, according to people familiar with the planning.

Zelenskyy reinforced his message that a halt to fighting would give Russia the opportunity to replenish troops and military stockpiles, enabling it to strike with greater force.

The Ukrainian president is making a tour of NATO’s Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – which are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russia.