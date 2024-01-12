Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Spokane Valley

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Spokane Valley early Friday morning.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the bicyclist was traveling east on the Appleway Trail trying to cross S. Evergreen Road when he was hit by a car headed north. The bicyclist may not have stopped before crossing or used the traffic signals at the crosswalk, the sheriff’s office said.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two people in the car at the time were cooperative, the sheriff’s office said, and speed or impairment do not appear to have contributed to the incident.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the bicyclist.