Former Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith traded to Wisconsin, joins Drew Timme on G League squad

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs Malachi Smith and Drew Timme are teammates again, this time in the NBA G League.

Smith was traded Friday from the Rip City Remix to the Wisconsin Herd for Jazian Gortman. Timme has played in five games for the Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smith put up big numbers early for the Remix, but he was listed as inactive or didn’t play in the past five games. In 15 games, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes.

Smith played for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League while Timme was with Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Smith scored the first points in Remix history in November. He scored 32 points against the South Bay Lakers and 26 vs the Ontario Clippers.

Timme averages 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game for the Herd.

Timme, Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer, averaged 21.2 points as a senior last season. Smith chipped in 8.7 points and 3.6 boards in 20.8 minutes in his only season as a Zag.