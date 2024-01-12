Here are tips to keep your dog safe during the bitterly cold weather affecting Washington

By Rosemary Montalvo (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – Record-breaking low temperatures are expected to sweep through Western Washington this weekend, and as you begin to prepare yourself and your home, don’t forget about your fur babies.

Although our pets might have fur, it does not mean that they are immune to the frosty weather and freezing temperatures.

According to the Animal Humane Society, below-freezing temperatures along with wind chills can be dangerous and possibly even deadly for our pets.

Here are some tips to help keep your dog safe and warm during the winter.

Pet safety during winter months

Washington state is known for having wet winters, but the most recent winter storms brought strong cold winds and cold temperatures, along with snow.

These are four tips you should follow to make sure your fur babies remain safe and healthy while it’s cold out.

Keep your dog inside

Even if your dog is accustomed to being outside most of the day, it is important to keep them inside when it is too cold out.

A good rule of thumb, according to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, is if it is too cold outside for you to be comfortable, it’s too cold for your pet.

Bundle up your dog

Before heading outside for a bathroom break, make sure your dog has the adequate protection to keep them warm. Jacket sweaters and booties can all help protect the exposed skin on their ears and paws from frostbite.

Along with protecting your pups from getting frostbite on their paws, boots also help minimize contact with snow, ice and rock salt that could get stuck between their toes.

If your pup is not a fan of boots, try applying a thick coat of Vaseline or a paw balm to all four paws before walks. The Vaseline or paw coat will create a barrier that will help prevent ice, snow and salt from getting stuck between your pup’s toes.

Be sure to wipe down your dog’s paws after your walk to get rid of any ice, snow, rock salt or chemicals that may be on your pet’s feet.

Remove common poisons

Salt rock and antifreeze are all common substances that you need to look out for when walking your dog because they are harmful or even fatal.

Salt rock is used in many areas to help melt down snow, so dogs are at a particular risk of salt poisoning during the winter, according to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

Poisoning from rock salt happens after a dog licks their paw, so it is important to wipe their paws after every walk. If your dog ingests rock salt, call a veterinarian immediately.

Antifreeze has a sweet taste to it that may attract your pup, but is a deadly poison. Store antifreeze out of reach and clean up any spills immediately.

Don’t leave dogs in cars

Contrary to popular belief, leaving your dog in the car during the winter months can be just as harmful as leaving them in the car during the summer months.

According to the humane society, pet owners should avoid leaving their dogs in the car as temperatures starting at 50 degrees or lower can lead to hypothermia, especially in smaller dogs. Leaving your dog in the car can also bring about unwanted attention from strangers who could be worried about your dog’s safety.