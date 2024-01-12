Prep roundup: Karson Maze leads Mead boys over North Central; Gracie Lanphere paces Central Valley girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Mead 92, North Central 83: Karson Maze scored 23 points, Nash Dunham and Jaden Ghoreishi added 17 apiece and the Panthers (7-6, 1-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (11-2, 2-1). Eli Williams led NC with 26 points, Jacori Ervin had 19 and JuJu Ervin added 16.

Ridgeline 64, University 54: Caden Andreas scored 17 points, Wyatt Cline added 12 and the Falcons (11-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Titans (7-6, 2-1). Jack Del Mese led U-Hi with 16 points.

Cheney 57, Central Valley 52: Grayson Burton scored 21 points, Liam Carver added 19 and the visiting Blackhawks (7-6, 2-1) beat the Bears (1-11, 0-3). Branson Olson led CV with 21 points.

Mt. Spokane 65, Gonzaga Prep 58: Bode Gardner scored 20 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats (12-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (9-5, 1-2). Mt. Spokane scored 27 points in the third quarter to open the lead. Nalu Vargas had 16 points with four 3-pointers for Mt. Spokane. Henry Sandberg led G-Prep with 15 points and Nate Christy added 13 before fouling out.

2A

West Valley 80, East Valley 50: Ben Fried scored 35 points and hit 11 3-pointers as the Eagles (12-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-9, 0-2). Parker Munns added 19 for West Valley. Payten Kitner-Burkhart led EV with 10 points.

Pullman 64, Shadle Park 30: Gavin Brown scored 19 points, Champ Powaukee added 11 and the Greyhounds (8-4, 2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-7, 0-2). Ja’Mar Johnson led Shadle with 14 points.

Rogers at Clarkston: The game was postponed due to transportation issues and rescheduled for Feb. 8.

NEA

Freeman 65, Medical Lake 51: Colton Wells scored 19 points, Tanner Goldsmith had 15 and the visiting Scotties (12-2, 6-0) used a second-quarter surge to top the Cardinals (3-10, 2-3). Mavrick Rasmussen led Medical Lake with 24 points.

Riverside 72, Deer Park 55: Jacob Graham scored 25 points and hit four 3-pointers as the visiting Rams (8-4, 4-1) beat the Stags (4-9, 1-4). Daniel Schneider added 14 points for Riverside. Davin Kemano had 21 points for Deer Park.

Newport 65, Colville 62: The Grizzlies (1-11, 1-4) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-11, 1-4). Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 61, Mt. Spokane 43: Aylah Cornwall scored 19 points, Gillian Bears had 16 and the visiting Bullpups (10-3, 3-0) topped the Wildcats (2-11, 0-3). Laine Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Ridgeline 43, University 35: Madilyn Crowly scored 12 points, Grace Sheridan added 10 and the Falcons (7-9, 2-1) topped the visiting Titans (5-8, 0-3). Julianna Jeross led U-Hi with 10 points.

Mead 69, North Central 16: Teryn Gardner scored 19 points and the Panthers (12-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-12, 0-3). Addison Wells-Morrison and Ellie Thorton added 10 points apiece for Mead.

Central Valley 68, Cheney 28: Gracie Lanphere hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Bears (10-3, 3-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-10, 0-3). Aspen Henry added 15 points and Drea Domebo had 13 for CV. Macey Richards led Cheney with nine points.

2A

West Valley 64, East Valley 25: Chloe DeHaro scored 32 points and the Eagles (5-7, 1-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-12, 0-2). Italia Salina led East Valley with 10 points.

Pullman 50, Shadle Park 40: Gracie Kuhle scored 29 points and the visiting Greyhounds (3-9, 2-0) beat the Highlanders (2-10, 1-1). Mackenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 19 points.

Clarkston 88, Rogers 33: Kendall Wallace scored 24 points to lead five in double figures and the Bantams (12-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-8, 0-2). Jaelyn McCormick-Marks and Preslee Dempsey added 12 points apiece for Clarkston. Emily Peabody led Rogers with 21 points.

NEA

Deer Park 84, Riverside 11: Berlyn Zimmerer led five in double figures with 14 points and the Stags (14-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-11, 0-5).

Freeman 54, Medical Lake 27: Rylee Russell scored 22 points, Taylee Phelps added 14 and the visiting Scotties (8-6, 3-3) downed the Cardinals (9-5, 2-3). Natalie Flavel had 10 points for Medical Lake.

Colville 60, Newport 23: The visiting Crimson Hawks (9-3, 4-1) topped the Grizzlies (1-9, 0-5). Details were unavailable.