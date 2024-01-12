Priest River man dies days later from head-on crash

A 62-year-old Priest River, Idaho, man involved in a head-on crash Jan. 6 died Wednesday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV at about 5:30 p.m. on Old Priest River Road when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning onto Mathews Ridge Drive, colliding head-on with a Chevrolet Suburban, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The man, who did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, was taken to a nearby hospital and the passenger, a 65-year-old Priest River woman, also went to a hospital.

The driver of the Suburban, a 31-year-old Priest River woman, had injuries believed to be minor and was not transported.

Police did not release the identities of those involved in the crash.

Evidence found at the scene indicated alcohol may have been involved in the crash. Police are investigating.