Some student loan borrowers in Biden payment plan to get debt relief sooner

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel Washington Post

Starting in February, the Education Department said it will begin forgiving the debts of some student loan borrowers enrolled in President Biden’s new repayment plan – nearly six months ahead of its self-imposed July deadline.

The pending debt relief is a key feature of the Saving on a Valuable Education plan. Enrollees who borrowed less than $12,000 and have been paying down the debt for at least a decade are eligible to have their balance wiped clean. The plan offers a quicker path to loan forgiveness than the 20- to 25-year timeline in other income-driven repayment plans.

“From Day One of my Administration, I vowed to fix the student loan system and make sure higher education is a pathway to the middle class – not a barrier to opportunity,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “I won’t back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams.”

The administration anticipates people who attended community colleges, who typically borrow smaller amounts, will especially benefit from the faster path to cancellation. An estimated 85% of future community college borrowers could be debt-free within 10 years if they repay their loans through the new Save plan, according to the Education Department.

The agency expects the shorter timeline will also help people who are more likely to struggle with their loans, since many borrowers in default borrowed small amounts of money.

It’s unclear how many people will benefit from the initial wave of loan forgiveness, but the Education Department said it is working to identify eligible borrowers while also launching an outreach campaign to encourage more people to enroll in the Save plan. People with loans made directly by the government can enroll in the Save plan at any time, while borrowers with debt originated through the defunct Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program or Perkins program must first consolidate.

As it stands, nearly 7 million people are enrolled in the repayment plan, including some borrowers who were previously enrolled in another plan that was sunsetted. People who meet the criteria for early forgiveness will have their loans immediately canceled with no action on their part, according to the department.

While people who took out large loans will not benefit from this wave of forgiveness, they could still have a much shorter timeline to debt relief under the Save plan. For every additional $1,000 borrowed above $12,000, borrowers must make an additional year of monthly payments before their debt is forgiven.

Republican policymakers have derided the Save plan as fiscally irresponsible and a ploy to deliver votes. A Penn Wharton budget model estimates that the Save plan will cost as much as $558 billion over a 10-year period.

“It’s clear that the Biden administration needs a good old-fashioned dose of fiscal common sense – all it knows how to do is spend like a drunken sailor,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee.

The Save plan ties monthly student loan bills to earnings and family size, much like the four older income-driven plans. However, the new plan raises the amount of income shielded from the calculation of payments from 150% to 225% of the federal poverty line. By lifting the income threshold, the Education Department says the Save plan ensures a single borrower who makes less than $15 an hour will not have to make any payments, and those earning more will save an estimated $1,000 a year. A borrower will still get credit toward forgiveness even if their monthly payment is $0.

The government will also waive any interest accrual that exceeds a borrower’s monthly payment and automatically recertify their income annually through the Internal Revenue Service.

“Affordability is essential to our efforts to fix a broken system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on a call with reporters Thursday. “We don’t want to go back to the days when a million people defaulted on their student loans every year. We want borrowers to succeed.”

Although the Save plan was supposed to take full effect in July, the Biden administration rolled out some features, like the higher income protection, last year in time for the resumption of student loan payments in October. The department will implement another feature of the plan this summer that will cap payments for undergraduate loans to 5% of income above that 225% threshold, a reduction from 10%. People with debt from undergraduate and graduate studies will pay a weighted average between 5 and 10%.

Enrollment in the Save plan has been challenging. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently reported that more than 450,000 applications were pending for more than 30 days with no resolution in October. On Thursday, the department said 93% of applications received since July had been processed as of this week, with 140,000 that have been pending for 30 business days or longer still in the queue.

Student loan servicers say the processing delays are in part the result of the Education Department telling people to apply to the Save plan through the federal government’s website. Applications submitted there require additional verification. But applications filled out on a servicer’s website can automatically be processed. The department also must transmit any applications it receives to servicers, and delays led some borrowers to sign up multiple times, forcing a manual review for any discrepancies.