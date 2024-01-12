Texas National Guard blocks Border Patrol from key stretch of U.S.-Mexico border

By Aarón Torres and Joseph Morton Dallas Morning News Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN – In a significant escalation in state and federal tensions over immigration policies, the Biden administration accused Texas officials of blocking Border Patrol access to an important stretch of the U.S-Mexico border.

The U.S. Justice Department complained that Texas National Guard troops fenced off Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, blocking federal agents from the only safe and accessible ramp for that section of the Rio Grande. The state also erected razor wire along 2.5 miles of the river, restricting federal ability to place mobile surveillance trucks or access a staging area to evaluate migrants apprehended in the area, the agency said.

“Border Patrol’s ability to view this portion of the border is now limited to a narrow sliver from a single surveillance camera located outside of the newly fenced area,” the Justice Department told the U.S. Supreme Court in an overnight filing.

The filing detailed the state-federal standoff in the hours after the state took control of a city park in Eagle Pass that sits along the banks of the Rio Grande.

The Justice Department said in the 27-page filing that Texas National Guard members turned back Border Patrol agents who sought access to the Shelby Park boat ramp.

“Texas’s new actions … demonstrate an escalation of the State’s measures to block Border Patrol’s ability to patrol or even to surveil the border and be in a position to respond to emergencies,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote.

The Border Patrol has the responsibility under federal law to “detect and prevent the illegal entry of individuals into the United States,” according to Customs and Border Protection. Agents are responsible for patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration in October, arguing that federal authorities were improperly cutting or destroying razor wire Texas had installed along the border to deter illegal entry into the United States.

After a federal appeals court sided with Texas, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn an order prohibiting Border Patrol agents from destroying the wire barriers. That request remains pending.

At a news conference Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is acting legally to protect the border.

“Texas has the legal authority to control the ingress and egress into any geographic location into the state of Texas,” he said.

Thursday night, Abbott posted on social media that “caravans of migrants are moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border” after a Fox News reporter posted that the Texas Military Department was prohibiting Border Patrol agents from accessing Shelby Park.

“We are making clear that Texas will be a tough place to cross,” Abbott said on X, formerly Twitter.

Abbott has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of how far a state can go in enforcing immigration laws – which is a responsibility of the federal government. The governor recently signed a sweeping bill that authorizes state and local police to arrest migrants believed to be in the state illegally.

That law, known as Senate Bill 4, goes into effect March 5. But the Justice Department sued Texas, arguing that the law was unconstitutional and that the state lacks the power to enforce federal immigration laws.

The White House released a statement Friday criticizing Abbott for “extreme political stunts” that “demonize and dehumanize people” while making the Border Patrol’s job harder.

“Whether it is leaving migrants on the side of the road in the dead of winter, installing razor wire to make Border Patrol’s job more dangerous, promoting extreme and unconstitutional laws like S.B. 4, or his latest actions in Eagle Pass, Governor Abbott has repeatedly proven that he is not interested in solutions and only seeks to politicize the border,” the White House said.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, represents the 23rd Congressional District, which includes Eagle Pass and covers about 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexican border.

Asked for comment Friday about the state’s takeover of the park, Gonzales kept his response brief. “I’m tracking it closely,” he said.

Other Texas Republicans defended the governor’s actions, saying the state has stepped up because the federal government has refused to take action.

“Abbott’s doing something,” said U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Willow Park. “The federal government can’t do it, won’t do it, whatever. So I think he’s doing the right thing. They’re defending the borders. They’re defending the communities. They’re putting razor wire up and they’ve told the feds ‘go away, we’ll handle this.’ I think it’s leadership.”