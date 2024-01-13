Arctic blast scrambles final weekend of Iowa campaigning

By Adam Nagourney New York Times

With the final weekend before the Iowa caucuses upon them, Republican presidential candidates are battling two forces – brutally cold temperatures and the threat of low voter turnout – as they navigate snow, icy roads and stiff, subarctic winds, and urge people to show up Monday night.

As Iowans woke up to another round of warnings of blizzard conditions and life-threatening wind chills, former President Donald Trump canceled two in-person rallies he had planned this weekend in a final bid to drum up excitement. But Trump, whose aides have worried that polls showing him with a big lead might lull his supporters into staying home, predicted the weather might in fact help him because “our people are more committed than anybody else.”

By all indications, Trump has less at stake Monday than his two main rivals, who are struggling in their efforts to pull off a strong showing Monday – Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador, and Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor. Both are looking for a solid performance in Iowa to give them momentum in New Hampshire; some Republicans think DeSantis could have trouble continuing his campaign if he does not take second in Iowa.

Both pushed ahead with campaign events Saturday. Haley went first to Cedar Falls, and DeSantis made his first stop in Council Bluffs, using his final hours of campaigning in the state to step up his attacks on his opponents.

Building on attacks he made during his debate with Haley on Wednesday, DeSantis told voters in Council Bluffs that she was too liberal for Iowa Republicans. “I had the debate the other night on CNN, with Hillary – I mean, Nikki,” he said.

For her part, Haley mostly ignored DeSantis during her first stop of the day, other than to argue that polls showed that President Joe Biden would defeat DeSantis were he the Republican nominee. She instead drilled down on the dominant themes of her campaign: reducing federal spending, securing the border and supporting Ukraine and Israel.

Here’s what else to know:

• It was 1 degree in Des Moines on Saturday morning, with projections of snow. The low temperature is forecast to be minus-17. More significantly for campaigns planning to turn supporters out to the causes, the low Monday night was forecast to be minus-18.

• A group of climate activists interrupted Vivek Ramaswamy during a campaign event Friday night in West Des Moines, prompting a sharp exchange. He was the latest candidate to be heckled by protesters associated with the Sunrise Movement.

• Oregon’s Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up a challenge brought by a group of voters seeking to have Trump removed from the ballot in that state. The court cited in its decision the ongoing review by the U.S. Supreme Court of Trump’s disqualification in Colorado and Maine.

• DeSantis raised some eyebrows with his travel plans after Iowa. On Tuesday morning, he will head first to South Carolina, the state where Haley was governor. But it’s only a minor deviation from the tradition of candidates going directly to New Hampshire: He will continue to the state later that day.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.