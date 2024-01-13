Area players named to state football coaches association all-state football teams
The Washington State Football Coaches Association announced the 2023 all-state football teams on Friday. Several local players received honors.
Lakeside senior Hiro Patterson was named 1A defensive player of the year. Wilbur-Creston-Keller senior Kalub Dreger was named 1B offensive player of the year and teammate Adam Oates was named defensive POY.
4A
DB: Ryan Jackson (sr.) Gonzaga Prep.
3A
WR: Bode Gardner (sr.) Mt. Spokane. LB: Deakon Sell (sr.) Ridgeline.
2A
OL: Sage Lone Bear (sr.) Clarkston. WR: Diezel Wilkinson (sr.) East Valley. KR: Aaron Kinsey (sr.) Rogers.
1A
QB: Luke Whitaker (sr.) Freeman. WR: Sage Gilbert (sr.) Freeman. DL: Oz Melzer (sr.) Lakeside; Ethan Stueckle (sr.) Lakeside. LB: Calvin Mikkelsen (sr.) Lakeside. DB: Tyler Lenz (sr.) Riverside. K: Noah Hamilton (sr.) Lakeside.
2B
OL: Parker Farr (sr.) Northwest Christian; Jonathan Holdway (sr.) Reardan. QB: Titus Spuler (sr.) NWC. WR: Emmett McLaughlin (sr.) NWC. DB: Ryan Waters (sr.) NWC. P: Jacob Bell (sr.) NWC.
1B
DL: John Pierce (sr.) Almira/Coulee-Hartline. LB: Preston Michel (jr.) WCK; Carter Pitts (jr.) ACH. DB: Kallen Maioho (jr.) WCK.