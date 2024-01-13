Emotional Kalen DeBoer has message for UW, says Alabama ‘maybe only place’ he would’ve left for

By Mark Heim Tribune News Service

When Kalen DeBoer was introduced as Alabama’s new football coach Saturday, he saved what he felt was the most important part of his 30 minutes at the podium for last.

He knew he would be emotional. The former Washington coach, who led the Huskies to the CFP national championship this past season, was right.

In front of former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Miss Terry, athletic director Greg Byrne and more, DeBoer got teary-eyed, thanking those he left with the Huskies after just two years in Washington.

“I need to thank some people back at Washington,” he began. “It’s a special place to be. It really is. This is one of the few places – maybe the only place – that I would’ve ever left to come coach at.”

DeBoer went 25-3 in two seasons at Washington and has a career record of 104-12 at all levels of college football. He replaces Saban, who won six national titles with the Crimson Tide and seven overall.

“I understand what the football is all about it,” he continued. “Those guys I sat in front of in a room yesterday, I know what they are going through because I saw the same thing less than 24 hours ago.

“I just want to tell everyone, because I know they are watching, that I love you. I will miss you, and I want nothing but the best for everyone back there.”

DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record this season. Washington won the Pac-12 championship, beat Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals and lost to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the national title game.

“The journey the last two years has been special,” DeBoer said. “I’m looking forward to the new journey that is ahead. I’m looking forward to the new challenges here. Can not wait. Ready to roll up my sleeves with all of you, our team and go to battle each and every day, each and every week and year.

“So, thank you, and Roll Tide.”