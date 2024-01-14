50 years ago in Expo history: The fair was expected to be a boom for the local job market, with many open positions not requiring any experience

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Would Expo ’74 boost the job market in Spokane?

The answer seemed obvious, at least from a glance at the help wanted ads.

An ad for the Parsons Hotel and Showboat Restaurant said it needed the following help during Expo: “cooks, waitresses, dishwashers, bar boys, desk clerks, bellmen, cocktail girls, assistant manager, cashier, maids, janitors, laundresses – no experience necessary.”

In other Expo news, Sam Wood of Kooskia, Idaho, was busy carving a spectacular wood model that he hoped to display at Expo.

It was an 80-inch-long model of the famous London Bridge.

From 100 years ago: A bizarre hairstyle war was becoming a trend on the campus of Spokane University.

The female students were “bobbing their hair” – cutting it short – and the male students resented this for some reason. The boys decided to “take drastic measures.”

If the girls did not “desist in their mad passion” for bobbed hair, the boys vowed to retaliate by growing “mustaches, Van Dykes, sideburns or imperials.”

“Did the girls desist? They did not,” the S-R reported.

In fact, the girls told the boys, “Cheeks that grow whiskers will never scratch mine.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1784: U.S. Congress of the Confederation ratifies the Treaty of Paris, signed Sept. 3, 1783, ending the Revolutionary War, and forwards it to Great Britain.

2011: Tunisian president Ben Ali flees to Saudi Arabia after popular protests known as the Jasmine Revolution.