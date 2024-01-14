Letters for Jan. 14, 2024

They need your ‘yes’ vote

Many people think they know what’s happening in schools because they once went to school. But education in 2024 is vastly different. And to do it right, Spokane Public Schools need the community’s continued support on the replacement levy election on Feb. 13.

The levy makes up the difference between what Washington pays for basic education and what students need to be successful learners, friends and citizens. For example, the state funds middle and high school counselors, but SPS uses local levy dollars for full-time counselors in each of its 37 elementary schools and magnet schools. I’m lucky to be one of them. In elementary school, our work is ground-level teaching involving emotional regulation, conflict management, social media boundaries, healthy relationships and more.

That’s just one example of the way SPS builds on basic education to help all students be their best selves. Levy dollars are used for nurses, librarians, behavior specialists, office staff and custodians – all professionals who have daily interaction with and impact on every student. The levy also funds many of the programs we depend on to keep young people engaged in their learning and find themselves – arts, music, theater, technology and athletics.

When you are considering your vote in February, remember the levy is not a new tax, it simply replaces one that expires. What you pay for schools won’t go up. What will rise is the achievement and well-being of our students at a critical time. They need your “yes” vote.

Anne Walter

Spokane

Don’t limit your readers in this critical time

The new letters policy makes absolutely no sense to me. The journalists aren’t required to “frame” every story “around” the Inland Northwest, so why should letter writers?

Virtually all national issues have local implications, which is why the Trump bashing, for example, in letters needs to continue. Another Trump presidency would have horrible consequences for Spokane for the same reasons that it would for the country. That should be obvious, and unnecessary for a letter writer to have to spend their limited words explaining.

Whether one likes or dislikes change has nothing to do with it. While you certainly have the right to limit speech (and should be working harder to limit disinformation), this is just plain a very bad policy that unnecessarily limits the educational value of the paper. Very often, letter writers are responding to privileged opinion writers or bringing up national issues that would otherwise never find their way into the Good Paper, and they are often a lot more knowledgeable about a subject than the journalists.

Readers can learn a lot more about the world this way. So, whether it’s Mike Johnson’s secret deals to weaken Social Security, back-room tax cuts for the rich, unreported efforts to promote Medicare for All, resistance to the war in Palestine or trade with China, it’s definitely naïve to think national policies don’t affect our area in the same way they affect the nation as a whole.

Please reverse this silly policy.

Cris Currie

Mead

The greatest country in the free world can’t feed its military

The Department of Defense budget for 2024 is $842 billion. Of that, the Air Force’s portion is $215 billion. How is it that Fairchild Air Force Base is experiencing food insecurities for its lower enlisted members and families with budget numbers like that?

Stop wasting millions of dollars to put on Skyfest 2024 and feed our airman. Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers should be ashamed and embarrassed that the greatest country in the free world cannot feed its military properly.

McMorris Rodgers claims to be a military and veteran supporter, yet her actions or rather inactions and voting record suggest otherwise. She is bad for Eastern Washington, and she is bad for our military veterans. Next time she’s up for re-election, it’s time to show her the same support that she shows her constituents.

Scott Tschirgi

Spokane

If you can’t beat them, join them

Monday’s national championship football game is why the PAC-12 is no more.

All the best players go to the Power Two conferences, called the Big Ten and the SEC, where even the second-place teams were better than either the Huskies or the Longhorns. The Rose Bowl was actually the real national championship.

“If you can’t beat them, join them.”

University of Washington and University of Texas at Austin did exactly that. Everyone wants to play for a winner.

Mike Reno

Spokane