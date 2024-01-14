Reports: Washington targeting Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to be next head coach

Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Washington is targeting Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to be its next head coach, according to reports on Sunday by ESPN and 247Sports.

Specifically, ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on social media that “Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has emerged as Washington’s top target for the head coaching job,” according to a source. “He’s the only candidate Washington officials have engaged with after their initial phone calls. Expect clarity in the near future.”

Likewise, FootballScoop’s John Brice reported Sunday that Fisch is expected to accept the job and “receive a long-term contract from Washington, in the range of six years, worth in the neighborhood of $9 million per year.”

In the past three seasons, Fisch has gradually resurrected Arizona — improving from 1-11 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022 and 10-3 (with an Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma) this fall. He inherited a program that went 0-5 under Kevin Sumlin in 2020, had lost 12 straight games and last appeared in a bowl game in 2017.

The 47-year-old Fisch made the most of his first head coaching opportunity, after numerous assistant stints both in the NFL (with the Patriots, Rams, Jaguars, Seahawks, Broncos, Ravens and Texans) and at the collegiate level. He was notably the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach in Pete Carroll’s first season, when Seattle went 7-9 in 2010.

A Livingston, N.J., native and Florida alum, Fisch has held high-profile FBS roles at UCLA (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017), Michigan (quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2015-16), Miami (offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2011-12) and Minnesota (offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2009).

Fisch has never served in any role for more than four seasons, dating to his stint as an offensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens from 2004 to 2007. Should he win at Washington — a program that has cycled through three head coaches in the last five seasons — it’s worth wondering whether Fisch would stay.

But winning, of course, is the foremost concern.

Kalen DeBoer — who left for Alabama Friday — did plenty of that at UW, going 25-3 with a Pac-12 title and a national championship game appearance in two transcendent seasons. But Fisch would inherit a far more challenging personnel puzzle with the Huskies.

A flood of former UW standouts — quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, running back Dillon Johnson, left tackle Troy Fautanu, right tackle Roger Rosengarten, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, etc. — are off to the NFL.

DeBoer’s devastating departure also sparked an exodus into the transfer portal — with quarterbacks Will Rogers and Austin Mack, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, left guard Nate Kalepo, nickelback Mishael Powell, safety Asa Turner, linebacker Ethan Barr, tight end Tre Watson, defensive back Dyson McCutcheon, and edges Noah Carter and Keona Wilhite among the possible departees.

Of course, players are also allowed to remove their names from the portal and return to their current schools. It’ll be Fisch’s job to fervently recruit the current roster, while searching for reinforcements as well.

Logically, he should start at Arizona — where the Wildcats ended the season with seven straight wins, ranked No. 11 in the nation. Their three losses (to Mississippi State, Washington and USC) each came by seven points or less, with two going to overtime.

Arizona’s roster notably includes the Pac-12’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Noah Fifita, as well as standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and running back Jonah Coleman. When a coach departs, that program’s players are afforded 30 days to enter the transfer portal.

Fisch will likely bring the majority of his staff to Montlake as well. That could include offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll — the son of longtime Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who served as Seattle’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2015 to 2020.