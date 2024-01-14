Spokane Chiefs defenseman Saige Weinstein takes ‘longer path’ to NHL contract

Not every prospect takes the same path on their journey toward the NHL.

Spokane Chiefs defenseman Saige Weinstein is not the biggest, not the fastest and not the most prolific scorer, but the undrafted Weinstein is a testament to the heart, perseverance and dedication needed to succeed in the game of hockey.

The 6-foot, 174-pound 18-year-old signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche in October after he impressed Avalanche staff at development camp, rookie camp and then pro training camp.

“It’s a great story,” Chiefs coach Ryan Smith said. “It’s what this league is about. It’s not just about the top picks and getting drafted in the first round ; it’s also about the guys that have to go a little bit of the longer path. Sometimes it happens at 18. Sometimes it doesn’t happen until you’re out of the league at 21. For Saige, he figured out what makes him successful as an individual, which also makes his team successful.”

Weinstein appeared in one preseason contest for the Avs after skating in two games for Colorado at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas. He scored the winning goal in the team’s final game of the rookie tournament against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta, has totaled 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 153 career WHL contests. Weinstein represented his country at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording an assist in five games to help Canada capture the gold medal.

“It was awesome – definitely a dream come true,” Weinstein said about signing with the Avalanche. “Going undrafted, I got the opportunity to go to the Avs’ camp. I learned lots going there and it definitely was great experience and (I) got lucky enough to sign a contract. … I can’t wait to go back.”

“Saige came (to the Chiefs) as a 16-year-old and he had to bide his time and figure it out,” Smith said. “And it’s a big adjustment for these young guys. Saige has matured into this top defenseman, signed with the NHL and has gone to camps. And now he has that experience that (younger players) can lean on and ask him questions and kind of follow in his footsteps. … You play hard. You’re willing to put your body on the line for your team. You’ve earned the right to express your feelings to your teammates and let them know more when they’re doing good things and when maybe they need to be pick things up.”

The pinnacle of Weinstein’s experience was seeing his name on the back of an NHL sweater.

“That was awesome,” he said. “I remember at the rookie tournament, and I was playing that first game. When I saw it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ It kind of just gives you that extra chip on your shoulder to play good and yeah, seeing your name on an NHL jersey it’s amazing, for sure.”

Weinstein said getting the phone call from the Avalanche with the offer is something he’ll never forget.

“Oh, that was definitely emotional,” he said. “I didn’t really know how to (react). It’s that sort of thing where it’s like, ‘Wow, like this is real life.’ I called my mom after and got pretty emotional.”

His journey as an undrafted player to a pro contract is far from typical, but it’s made Weinstein stronger.

“Seeing my name not on the draft board was definitely tough,” he said. “It was that point at the end of the season where it was kind of 50/50 and I didn’t know if I was gonna (get drafted). But at the end of the day, I didn’t get drafted and it sucked. It really did. All I really could do is put my head down and keep working. It kind of gave me that extra drive and motivation to keep going.”

After the draft snub, Weinstein was surprised by the invitation to Avalanche camp.

“When my agent told me that Colorado wanted to invite me to their development camp,” he said, “I was like, ‘OK, well, here’s my second chance. Gotta show them what I can do.’ ”

Weinstein is not as physically imposing as some blueliners in the NHL. He benefited from banging against grown men in pro camp, where he routinely went up against older players 30-40 pounds heavier.

“Compared to junior hockey, those guys are pretty solid. I learned pretty quickly and I got to use my skating a lot,” he said. “I mean, I’m a pretty strong kid, I would say, and I just kind of gave it my all. It’s pretty hard to knock those guys off the puck. But that also comes with age and experience. I think once I get older and stronger, I think it’ll be kind of more normal for me.”

“He’s a physical presence out there,” Smith said. “He doesn’t do anything halfway. It’s full-on with Saige, it always has been since the day he got here. It’s the only way he knows how to play.”

With Weinstein in his third season with the Chiefs, Smith leans on him to be a leader for his fellow blueliners.

“We don’t have to coach him so much anymore,” Smith said. “He knows what’s going on out there. He’s very, very well aware and he’s like a fourth coach out on the ice.”

“Those words coming out of the coach’s mouth is pretty cool,” Weinstein said. “I come to the rink every day trying to be myself and make the players around me better. So yeah, just being a good leader on the ice on and off the ice is my role.”

Weinstein got his love of hockey watching his oldest brother, who is 13 years his senior, play.

“I remember telling my mom I want to be like my brother. I want to play hockey.

“He was definitely a role model for me. He still motivates me every day to keep going. Just watching him as a kid, I got those big eyes seeing him play. Like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. I want to do that.’ So yeah, he’s still pushing me to this day to be the best player I can be.”