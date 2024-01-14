UW Huskies lose Austin Mack, possible QB of the future, to transfer portal

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – As the Washington Huskies move closer to finalizing a replacement for recently departed head coach Kalen DeBoer, the roster that successor will inherit continues to lose talent to the transfer portal and recruit decommits.

On Sunday, a series of more announcements broke on social media.

Quarterback Austin Mack, who was projected to be the Huskies’ QB of the future, announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he was entering the transfer portal.

“This past year has taught me valuable life lessons that I will hold onto forever,” Mack’s message read. “I would like to say thank you for taking my family and I in and showing us more love and affection than I could’ve ever asked for. I am eternally grateful for what the University of Washington has provided me.”

Mack, a four-star recruit out of Folsom (California) High School, reclassified into the 2023 recruiting class and enrolled at UW this spring. He drew high praise from coaches during fall camp and seemed like the QB of the future.

With Michael Penix Jr. preparing for the NFL draft, longtime backup Dylan Morris transferring to James Madison, and expected Mississippi State transfer QB Will Rogers also entering the portal, the Huskies have just one scholarship quarterback on the roster – recent signee Demaricus Davis.

The Huskies also lost starting guard Nate Kalepo and defensive back Dyson McCutcheon to the transfer portal Sunday, per social media reports.

Kalepo, who will be a senior next season, started all 15 games for the Huskies this season. He’s played in 39 of the Huskies’ 44 games over the past four seasons. He is a former four-star recruit out of Rainier Beach.

McCutcheon played sparingly in the past two seasons, appearing in five games in 2022 and seven games in 2023. He made five solo tackles with one pass defense. The son of former USC standout and longtime NFL DB Daylon McCutcheon, Dyson will have two years of eligibility.

UW players to enter transfer portal

1/14/24

Austin Mack, QB, RS-Fr.

Nate Kalepo, OG, RS-Sr.

Dyson McCutcheon, DB, RS.-Jr.

1/13/24

Tre Watson, TE, Sr., (Signed with Texas A&M)

Asa Turner, S, Sr.

1/12/24

Will Rogers, QB, Sr.

Ethan Barr, LB, Sr.

Jabbar Muhammad, Sr., CB

Mishael Powell, S, RS-Sr.

William Haskell, QB, RS- Jr.

Taeshaun Lyons, WR, So. (signed with Utah)

Jakson Bermon, S, RS-So.

1/10/24

Griffin Waiss, TE, RS-Jr.

Jaivion Green, CB, Jr.

1/09/24

Dylan Morris, QB, RS-Sr. (signed with James Madison)

Austin Harnetiaux, LB, So.

Recruits that have decommitted





Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, Bethel HS

Noah Carter, DE, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.

Keona Wilhite, DE, Salpointe Catholic, Ariz.

Dominic Kirks, DT, Riverside HS, Painesville, Ohio

Players declaring for NFL draft





Roger Rosengarten, OL

Troy Fautanu, OL

Bralen Trice, DE/LB

Rome Odunze, WR

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR

Dillon Johnson, RB

Jalen McMillan, WR