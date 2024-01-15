50 years ago in Expo history: Philippines presidents says country will have exhibit at world’s fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines announced that his country would host an exhibit at Expo ’74.

Details still were being hammered out, but there was a chance that the exhibit would also feature a Filipino restaurant and boutique.

This announcement was a welcome surprise, since Expo president King Cole had traveled to Manila several months earlier and was told that “the prospects were very dim.” Officials there had been under the misapprehension that Expo ’74 was “some sort of trade fair,” Cole said. He was able to successfully refute that notion.

This brought the number of international commitments to 10, with a few other countries still expressing interest. Yet there wasn’t much time – or space – remaining.

In fact, Cole said he messaged the Philippines and urged them to “get their team here right away,” because other countries were negotiating for the few remaining international spots.

Marcos, by the way, would be deposed in 1986.

From 100 years ago: Ollie Hill, who the papers called the “girl bandit” and ringleader of the Medical Lake bank robbery gang, did not live up to that billing during the trial of James Cerenzia.

Hill took the stand and told the jury, through sobs, that the robbers were in her apartment the night before the robbery and discussed the heist. But she was not part of the planning or execution.

She testified that one of the robbers accused Cerenzia of having “cold feet.” Cerenzia replied, “Why should we back out now?”

Cerenzia was found guilty. Four of the other bandits already pleaded guilty. Yet Hill was never arrested or charged.