From Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ to Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die,’ these albums turn 30 in 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif. — There was something special going on in 1994.

It was a year of numerous noteworthy debut album releases and mainstream breakthrough records for several acts.

This period in time was particularly huge for Southern California acts. Garden Grove punk outfit the Offspring and Los Angeles punks NOFX both released records that went on to become their bestselling releases to date. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Beck scored by dabbling in multiple genres, L.A. rock band Weezer’s debut was a smash with “Buddy Holly,” San Diego’s Stone Temple Pilots’ sophomore album topped the charts and Anaheim’s own Jeff Buckley’s first and only album was a sleeper hit.

And a pair of punk rock bands from the Bay Area fared pretty well, too, as both Green Day and Rancid suddenly became mainstream radio darlings.

Country icon Johnny Cash revived his career with a Rick Rubin-produced album, Trent Reznor somehow survived “The Downward Spiral,” Biggie Smalls released his debut album and topped charts with “Big Poppa” and hip-hop artist Nas’ debut went on to be included in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Here are 30 albums (in order by release date) that reach the 30-year milestone in 2024.

“Dookie” by Green Day

East Bay trio Green Day’s third album, “Dookie,” was its major label debut and a ginormous success. Released on Feb. 1, 1994, the album is a bouncy, bratty, collection of punk songs with standouts like “Longview,” “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around” and a rerecorded version of “Welcome to Paradise.”

“Under the Pink” by Tori Amos

Amos’ second studio album came out on Feb. 1 and became the highest-selling album of 1994 in the U.K., led by the single “Cornflake Girl.”

“Mellow Gold” by Beck

Beck’s third studio album was released on March 1 and featured a myriad of musical styles including rock, hip-hop, folk, country and blues that made a single like “Loser” appealing on mainstream radio.

“The Downward Spiral” by Nine Inch Nails

NIN frontman Trent Reznor seemingly chronicled his own descent into madness as real life was imitating art with the band’s second effort, which came out on March 8. The album was recorded in the Los Angeles home where the Manson Family murdered several people including actress Sharon Tate in 1969. Standout tracks include “Closer,” “March of the Pigs” and “Hurt.”

“Superunknown” by Soundgarden

Coming out on the same day as “The Downward Spiral,” Soundgarden’s fourth album really put the Seattle band on the map with singles like “The Day I I Tried to Live,” “Spoonman,” “Fell on Black Days” and “Black Hole Sun.” The record was nominated for best rock album and “Black Hole Sun” received the Grammy for best hard rock performance.

“Smash” by the Offspring

The third studio album by Garden Grove-based punk band the Offspring was released on April 8 and was its major breakthrough. It includes the still-popular hits “Come Out and Play,” “Self Esteem” and “Gotta Get Away.”

“Live Through This” by Hole

The Courtney Love-led rock band Hole’s second album, “Live Through This,” came out on April 12, just a week after Love’s husband, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, died by suicide. With songs like “Doll Parts” and “Violet,” the record continues to land on “best of the ’90s” album lists.

“Illmatic” by Nas

Queens, New York, native Nas’ debut album dropped on April 19 and topped the music charts and went on to be featured on numerous “best of” hip-hop album lists with songs like “It Ain’t Hard to Tell,” “The World is Yours” and “One Love.” In 2021, the album was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

“Parklife” by Blur

The English rock band immediately hit the carts with its April 25 release, “Parklife.” The group’s third album included the singles “Girls & Boys,” “End of a Century” and “To the End.”

“Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” by Outkast

Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast came out swinging with its April 26 debut album and brought Southern rap to the mainstream with songs like “Player’s Ball,” “Git Up, Get Out” and the album title track.

“American Recordings” by Johnny Cash

The country music legend teamed up with producer Rick Rubin for “American Recordings,” which revived Cash’s career and dropped on April 26. Standouts included “Delila’s Gone” and the tracks “Why Me Lord,” which was written by Kris Kristofferson, “Thirteen,” written by Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig and “Down There by the Train,” written by Tom Waits.

“Weezer (Blue Album)” by Weezer

Produced by Ric Ocasek of The Cars and released on May 10, 1994, Los Angeles-based rock band Weezer hit it big with its debut studio album that contained the singles “Undone — The Sweater Song,” “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So.”

“Ill Communication” by Beastie Boys

New York hip-hop trio Beastie Boys scored with their fourth album, which dropped on May 31, 1994. Mixing their hip-hop, punk rock, jazz and funk influences into the album, singles like “Sabotage,” “Get It Together” and “Sure Shot” were hits. The guys even had famed filmmaker Spike Jonze head up the ’70s cop show parody-themed video for “Sabotage.”

“Purple” by Stone Temple Pilots

San Diego rock band Stone Temple Pilots’ follow-up to its successful debut, “Core,” was “Purple.” Out on June 7, the band’s sophomore effort included two of the group’s biggest hits: “Interstate Love Song” and “Vasoline.”

“Let’s Go” by Rancid

The Bay Area punk rock band’s second album was produced by Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz. Released on June 21, “Let’s Go” fit right in with mainstream radio already spinning new music by Green Day and the Offspring. The hit was “Salvation.” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong also co-wrote the song “Radio” on the record.

“Punk in Drublic” by NOFX

Los Angeles punk rock band NOFX’s fifth studio album, “Punk in Drublic,” which came out on July 19, remains its biggest record to date. It landed on Guitar World’s list of iconic albums that defined 1994 and included tracks like “Linoleum,” “Don’t Call Me White” and “Leave It Alone.” The band is wrapping up its 40-year career by bringing its Punk In Drublic Festival to San Pedro for its final shows on Oct. 4-6.

“Dummy” by Portishead

The debut by the English band came out on Aug. 22 and was popular both in the U.K. and U.S. The electronic sound included several samples, as well as a few from hip-hop artists. Singles like “Numb,” “Glory Box” and “Sour Times” all sat on music charts for weeks.

“Grace” by Jeff Buckley

The only studio album from singer-songwriter and Anaheim native Jeff Buckley came out Aug. 23, 1994. Though it was hardly a blip on the radar at the time of its release, it went on to receive critical acclaim and was a favorite of artists like Robert Plant, Bob Dylan and David Bowie. It included a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. Buckley died of an accidental drowning just three years later at the age of 30.

“Definitely Maybe” by Oasis

English rock band Oasis unleashed its debut on the masses on Aug. 29 and hit the charts in the U.K. with “Supersonic” and “Shakemaker.” The song “Live Forever” also received a ton of radio play in the U.S.

“Stranger Than Fiction” by Bad Religion

The L.A. punk band’s eighth studio album, “Stranger Than Fiction,” was its major label debut on Atlantic Records and it came out on Aug. 30. The album produced the hits “Infected” and “Stranger Than Fiction,” as well as the fan-favorite, “Better Off Dead.”

“Ready to Die” by Notorious B.I.G.

East Coast rapper Biggie Smalls dropped his debut on Sept. 13 on Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records. The songs “Big Poppa” and “Juicy” all hit the Billboard charts and the record has been included on numerous “greatest hip-hop albums of all time” lists. Biggie was gunned down just 16 days before the release of his sophomore album, “Life After Death,” in 1997.

“American Thighs” by Veruca Salt

The debut album by Chicago-based grunge band Veruca Salt was released on Sept. 27 and was fueled by the single “Seether,” which was a hit on MTV. The album was eventually certified gold and landed on several “best of” music lists in 1994.

“Monster” by R.E.M.

R.E.M.’s ninth studio album was a hit, led by the single “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. charts upon release on Sept. 27 and the effort spawned several other singles including “Bang and Blame,” “Crush With Eyeliner” and “Strange Currencies.”

“Korn” by Korn

Korn, a nu metal band originally hailing from Bakersfield, took a bunch of pent-up rage and splashed it into its self-titled debut, which came out on Oct. 11. Written in a small house in Huntington Beach, the singles “Blind” and “Shoots and Ladders” quickly climbed the alternative charts, landing the band on MTV and commercial radio.

“Bedtime Stories” by Madonna

The pop icon’s sixth studio album came out on Oct. 25 and included the singles “Secret,” “Human Nature” and “Take a Bow.” The song “Bedtime Story” was also written by Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk.

“Merry Christmas” by Mariah Carey

This album is the reason we defrost the R&B diva every holiday season so she can belt out her hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The album came out on Oct. 29 on Columbia Records.

“MTV Unplugged in New York” by Nirvana

A mostly acoustic performance from the grunge band released on Nov. 1, nearly seven months after vocalist-guitarist Kurt Cobain died by suicide. The album features “Come as You Are,” “Something in the Way,” “All Apologies,” and a cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World.”

“CrazySexyCool” by TLC

The R&B trio’s sophomore album (out on Nov. 15) continues to land on “best of” album lists and included the singles “Creep,” “Red Light Special” and “Waterfalls.” It scored TLC six Grammy Award nominations and they walked away with two of those trophies.

“Vitalogy” by Pearl Jam

Seattle-based rock band Pearl Jam had already made a name for itself, but its third album (originally out on Nov. 22) is still a fan-favorite with songs like “Spin the Black Circle,” “Better Man” and “Immortality.”

“Sixteen Stone” by Bush

English rock band Bush’s debut album, “Sixteen Stone,” did very well on the U.S. rock charts with the singles “Comedown” and “Glycerine,” which remain two of the group’s biggest hits to date.