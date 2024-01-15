Letter for Jan. 15, 2024

Illogical conclusions by Winders

What kind of leadership do you want in Idaho? Probably not the kind that resorts to illogical conclusions or makes volatile remarks, such as what state Sen. Chuck Winder did last week during a chat with Rep. Lauren Necochea online with the Idaho Statesman about abortion statutes and the upcoming legislative session.

As they talked, Winder demanded, “So, are you saying that the impact of 60 million abortions hasn’t impacted our workforce?” He further added, “It is the number of abortions that have occurred” that is leading to a reduced national workforce.

Really? Idaho’s workforce is challenged because of terrible education funding, below level literacy, poor graduation rates, low wages and the difficulty of finding affordable housing.

Implying that women have to bring forth more children so we have enough worker bees harkens back to scary times in 1930s Germany where select young women were mated to German officers. Get a grip on what your elected leaders think and how they vote. Let’s move onto real solutions instead of blaming women about their private family decisions with fantastical statements.

Erica Anderson

Boise

One man’s opinion

As The Spokesman-Review attenuates the type of letter that it will publish, three questions come to mind: 1) What local entity benefits from this type of censorship; 2) Why are you afraid to have a platform for open discussion on any issue; 3) Why should this censorship be financially supported by local citizenry when clearly there are other news options?

Your decision is an embarrassment. If you choose not to publish this letter, be advised, these questions are not going away.

Paul Grove

Spokane