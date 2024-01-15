New Netflix NBA docuseries will star former Gonzaga star Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and more

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis lights the beam after the Kings beat the Orlando Magic on Jan. 3 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr.)

Sabonis also shot 9 of 10 from the floor, making him the first player in NBA history to record 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, 15 or more assists in a game while also shooting 90% percent from the field.

On Sunday, Sabonis recorded his 10th triple-double this season, with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in the Sacramento Kings’ wild 143-142 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis is one of five NBA stars who will be featured in a new project on Netflix.

The streaming service is expanding its reach to the NBA following the success of its “Quarterback” documentary series last season. Industry sources told The Athletic that Netflix is creating a new docuseries that will star the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Sabonis.

The Athletic reported James’ SpringHill Co., former President Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions are teaming up to produce the series. Filming is underway, but the name of the series and premier date are unknown.

The Athletic noted that Omaha Productions worked with NFL Films and 2PM Productions to produce the first season of “Quarterback,” which premiered last summer. The series featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, following them on and off the field.

Sabonis, drafted out of Gonzaga in 2016, came to Sacramento in the blockbuster trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in February 2022. Sabonis made his third All-Star appearance and earned his first All-NBA Third Team selection last season after helping the Kings finish third in the Western Conference, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history after 16 consecutive losing seasons.

The 27-year-old Lithuanian center is having a career year with the Kings as he closes in on another appearance in the All-Star Game, which will be held Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points with career highs of 12.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He leads the league with 32 double-doubles and ranks second behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with 10 triple-doubles.

Sabonis and his wife, Shashana, had their first child in March 2022. They had their second child last summer. In April, as the Kings were heading into a first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, the family revealed Sabonis was converting to Judaism. Sabonis owns a home in Napa, where he has hosted team dinners and retreats.